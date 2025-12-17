New Children’s Book 'Ginny: The Martian Helicopter' Brings Mars Exploration to Young Readers

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new children’s book, Ginny: The Martian Helicopter , authored by retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander and helicopter pilot Darcy Guyant , is now available, offering young readers an inspiring blend of space exploration, STEM education, and adventure.The book tells the story of Ginny, a helicopter, and Percy, a rover, as they journey across Mars. Together, they explore the red planet, gather scientific data, and overcome challenges, introducing children to the wonders of robotics, space exploration, and teamwork.A unique connection to aviation history is also highlighted in the story: a tiny swatch of fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, the first powered airplane flown by Wilbur and Orville Wright, is represented as part of the narrative, linking the first powered flight on Earth to the first powered flight on another planet.“Ginny: The Martian Helicopter turns complex scientific concepts into an engaging story of friendship and resilience,” said Darcy Guyant. “It encourages children to be curious, creative, and confident in exploring the world - and beyond.”The book also features educational content, including:• Fun facts about Mars and the Ingenuity helicopter’s historic flight• A DIY activity to build a paper helicopter• Insights into the technology behind Mars explorationEducators and parents may find the book particularly useful for introducing young readers to science, engineering, and teamwork. It aligns well with classroom units on the Solar System, flight, and STEM activities.Ginny: The Martian Helicopter is now available in print and digital formats, providing an accessible way for children and families to learn about space exploration while enjoying an imaginative story.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information:Contact: Darcy GuyantEmail: guyants@gmail.comPhone: 3605223065Website: https://www.darcyguyant.com/

