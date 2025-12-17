Governor Ivey Announces U.S. Space Force Flag Flying High Across Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that the United States Space Force flag will be flown at all Alabama rest areas and welcome centers from December 17 through December 23, 2025, honoring the birthday of the U.S. Space Force with a weeklong, statewide show of support.

This initiative, carried out in coordination with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), ensures the Space Force flag will be displayed at gateways welcoming travelers into Alabama and at rest areas across the state.

“The U.S. Space Force is a critical branch of our military with a serious mission, and it deserves to be recognized as such. Alabama understands the importance of defending our nation in every domain, leading in space development and setting the pace for innovation,” said Governor Ivey. “We are honoring the men and women carrying out this great mission and marking the Space Force’s birthday with the respect it has earned by displaying the Space Force flag statewide. Alabama is proud to fly it.”

Since President Trump directed the Department of Defense (now War Department) in 2018 to begin planning for this new military branch, Governor Ivey has been a strong and consistent voice advocating for Alabama’s role in America’s space and national security missions. This includes her leadership in supporting the decision to bring U.S. Space Command Headquarters home to Alabama. That commitment reflects a broader, statewide effort to ensure Alabama remains at the forefront of protecting the nation across every domain.

The U.S. Space Force was officially established by President Donald Trump on December 20, 2019, and continues to play a vital role in protecting U.S. interests in space, supporting joint military operations and ensuring America’s technological edge.

A photo of a U.S. Space Force flag flying at an Alabama rest area as part of the statewide recognition is attached.

###