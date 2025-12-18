David R. Coletti Recognized for Excellence in Divorce Negotiation and Family Law Advocacy

Attorney David R. Coletti Marks 34 Years Serving Western New York Families

Since 1991, Coletti has represented clients in divorce, custody, support, and related family law matters with compassion for personal challenges families face.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent matrimonial attorney David R. Coletti, Esq. has been recognized for his longstanding excellence in divorce negotiation, settlement strategy, and Family Court advocacy.

Since 1991, Coletti has represented clients in divorce, custody, support, and related family law matters. His broad legal background provides comprehensive insight into the financial and personal challenges families face. Serving in his own private practice, he is an active member of the Monroe County Bar Association’s Family Law Section, contributing to professional development within the local legal community.

“Divorce law is as much about securing a family’s future as resolving the issues of the present,” Coletti said. “My goal has always been to combine rigorous legal strategy with clear, honest communication so clients feel protected and prepared for whatever comes next.”

Clients routinely praise Coletti for his balance of legal precision and human understanding, a blend that distinguishes his practice across Western New York.

“David Coletti was the steady hand I needed during one of the most difficult periods of my life,” said one client. “His professionalism in the courtroom, his unwavering advocacy on my behalf, and the personal compassion he showed throughout the process gave me confidence and peace of mind. You always know he’s in your corner—and that reliability is invaluable.”

Coletti remains committed to providing strong, empathetic, and strategic representation for individuals and families throughout Rochester and the greater Western New York region.



