C3 EMR and OneChart Partner to Deliver Advanced Ambient Documentation and Telehealth Solutions Across Canada and the US

OneChart and C3 partner to deliver integrated Ambient AI

C3 EMR and OneChart partner to deliver AI-powered ambient documentation and telehealth automation, reducing clinician & therapist workload across North America

Our shared vision is to make clinical workflows as intuitive as possible. Together with C3 EMR, we’re transforming how providers deliver care . . .” — Shreyas Suri

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3 EMR , a leading provider of integrated electronic medical record (EMR) and practice-management solutions, and OneChart , an innovator in AI based clinical workflows and AI driven clinical documentation, today announced a strategic partnership to bring ambient documentation and telehealth automation to healthcare providers across Canada and the United States.The partnership will empower clinicians and therapists to drastically reduce administrative workload, documentation time, and charting effort, helping them focus on what matters most—delivering patient care.Revolutionizing Clinical and Workflows with Ambient AIThrough this collaboration, OneChart’s real-time ambient listening and documentation engine will be seamlessly integrated into the C3 EMR platform, through OneChart’s leading API platform, and C3’s interoperability engine.The technology automatically captures and structures clinical details from patient encounters—whether in-person or virtual—and generates complete, compliant notes such as SOAP records, engagement notes, referral letters, and billing summaries.“C3 EMR is built to simplify the complex world of healthcare delivery,” said [C3 CEO Justin Kline], Chief Executive Officer at C3 EMR. “By integrating OneChart’s cutting-edge documentation technology, we’re eliminating a major source of clinician and therapist burnout: manual data entry and charting, all while improving accuracy, speed, and patient focus.”Advancing Telehealth and Virtual CareThe partnership extends to tele-health environments, enabling ambient documentation during live virtual visits. Clinicians and therapists in both Canada and the U.S. will now be able to conduct encounters with documentation occurring automatically in the background.“Our shared vision is to make clinical workflows as intuitive as possible,” said Shreyas Suri, Founder and CEO of OneChart. “Together with C3 EMR, we’re transforming how providers deliver care, reducing paperwork, improving documentation quality, and enabling seamless integration.”Delivering Real Results for ProvidersThe combined solution is expected to reduce documentation and administrative time, enhance billing accuracy, and improve data consistency across healthcare organizations. Both companies are committed to ensuring secure, scalable, and regulation-compliant implementation for providers in North America.About C3 EMRC3 EMR, developed by Community Care Connection Inc., is a modern EMR and practice-management platform connecting patients, providers, and organizations through a unified digital ecosystem. With modules for scheduling, charting, billing, analytics, and telehealth, C3 enables seamless, data-driven care delivery.Learn more at communitycareconnection.com.About OneChartOneChart is a healthcare-technology company specializing in AI-powered clinical workflows. Its leading ambient scribe platform enables clinicians to generate accurate, structured notes from real-time patient conversations, reducing administrative tasks and improving care quality.Learn more at onechart.ai.

See C3's new embedded AI Scribe in practice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.