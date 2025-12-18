In the Immediate Aftermath of Cyber Monday, Nearly Half of U.S. Adults (48%) Bought Something an AI Tool Recommended

New AiEO Post-Cyber Week Snapshot: AI ranked as the single most helpful source for holiday decisions — ahead of Google

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the three days immediately following Cyber Monday 2025, 48% of U.S. adults reported making at least one purchase based on an AI recommendation, according to new data released today by AiEO.

Key Findings

AI ranked as the most helpful source for holiday decisions. When asked which single source felt most helpful overall:

33.8% – AI tools (ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, etc.) – 408 respondents

22.8% – Search engines (Google, Bing)

16.0% – Retailer websites

10.4% – Friends or family

10.0% – Social platforms

AI use was widespread:

55.6% used an AI tool for at least one holiday decision

Nearly half bought something AI recommended:

48.4% made at least one purchase based on an AI recommendation

33.0% bought at least one item

15.4% bought multiple items

How shoppers used AI (among all respondents):

50.0% – Comparing products or finding deals

42.2% – Getting ideas or advice (recipes, décor, gifts, hosting)

41.2% – Choosing gifts

29.7% – Planning travel or activities

19.8% – Selecting local businesses or services

AI reliance is expected to grow:

78.6% expect to rely on AI the same amount or more next holiday season

“Right after Cyber Monday, the single biggest online shopping event in history, more Americans named AI tools the most helpful source for holiday decisions than Google, retailer sites or even friends and family,” said Alex Varricchio, CEO of AiEO. “And 48% went on to buy something AI recommended. This isn’t experimentation anymore. It’s what actually happened in the frantic days after the deals ended.”

As consumers increasingly ask AI directly instead of clicking through lists of links, the clarity and consistency of a brand’s online information now determine whether it appears in synthesized answers at the moment of decision.

Methodology

Online survey of 1,206 U.S. adults 18+, fielded December 5–7, 2025 via SurveyMonkey Audience. Quotas and weighting applied to approximate U.S. Census demographics. Margin of error ±3% at 95% confidence.

About AiEO

AiEO (AI Engine Optimization) helps organizations appear accurately and consistently in AI-generated answers through audits, content optimization, structured publishing, and external signal building. Learn more at aieo.agency.

