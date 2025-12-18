Western NY Lawyer David R. Coletti Marks Career Milestone with Continued Focus on Client-Centered Divorce Representation

Attorney David R. Coletti Marks 34 Years Serving Western New York Families

David R. Coletti, Esq. marks a major milestone as he enters his 35th year of practice, reaffirming his commitment to delivering client-centered representation.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney David R. Coletti, Esq. is marking a major career milestone as he enters his 35th year of practice, reaffirming his commitment to delivering client-centered divorce and family law representation.

A graduate of Le Moyne College and The Detroit College of Law, now known as Michigan State University College of Law, Coletti has long been recognized for his steady, solutions-focused approach to matrimonial disputes.

“Every client who walks through my door deserves to feel heard, respected, and empowered,” Coletti said. “My commitment for more than 30 years has been to combine experienced legal advocacy with genuine care for the personal stakes involved in every family law matter.”

Coletti continues to advocate for families throughout Western New York.



