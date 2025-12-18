Attorney David R. Coletti Known as a Leading Advocate in Matrimonial Litigation

Attorney David R. Coletti Marks 34 Years Serving Western New York Families

Renowned divorce attorney David Coletti's 35-year career includes complex matrimonial litigation, custody disputes, and financially intricate dissolutions.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned divorce attorney David R. Coletti, Esq. is being recognized once again as a leading force in matrimonial and family law across Greater Rochester.

Coletti’s nearly 35-year career includes complex matrimonial litigation, custody disputes, and financially intricate dissolutions. His multidisciplinary background strengthens his advocacy across these often highly contested matters.

“Family law demands a level of precision and perseverance unlike anything else in the legal profession,” said Coletti. “My role is to protect my clients’ long-term well-being with the highest level of professionalism, strategy, and respect for the families impacted by every case.”

Speaking about Coletti’s representation, one client recently noted, “Dave Coletti was the attorney I desperately needed at a time that was transformative for my family. Without his expertise, fierce legal guidance, and personal compassion, the proceedings would have been unimaginably difficult. I credit his professionalism with helping my family through the court’s process and finding a resolution that was in our best interest.”

Coletti continues to represent clients throughout Western New York.



