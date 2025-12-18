David R. Coletti Celebrates Decades of Leadership in Divorce and Family Law Across Western New York

Attorney David R. Coletti Marks 34 Years Serving Western New York Families

Trusted divorce and family law practitioner Attorney David R. Coletti, Esq. continues to set the standard for legal excellence.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for more than three decades as one of Western New York’s most trusted divorce and family law practitioners, Attorney David R. Coletti, Esq. continues to set the standard for legal excellence, strategic advocacy, and compassionate counsel for families navigating life-altering transitions.

Licensed in New York since 1991, Coletti’s career spans nearly 35 years of focused work in matrimonial matters, child custody and support, spousal support, and family law litigation. In addition to being a member of the NYS Bar, he is admitted to practice before the United States District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York.

“ My mission has always been to deliver clarity and stability during the most difficult moments of clients’ lives,” said Coletti. “Three decades in this field have taught me that effective family law representation requires not only legal skill, but steady guidance, empathy, and strategic foresight.”

