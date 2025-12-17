Baber Amin Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author ‘Lead with Empathy’ with Chris Voss

Baber Amin

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Baber Amin who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.

In an era where trust is currency and connection fuels success, “Lead with Empathy” will reveal how understanding others has become one of the most valuable leadership advantages. The book explores how today’s most effective leaders use empathy not just as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic tool to build loyalty, inspire teams, and drive lasting growth.

Baber Amin brings over 20 years of cybersecurity leadership experience, having guided Fortune 500 companies and startups through complex identity security challenges. His expertise spans biometrics, Non-Human Identity, and AI security—but his defining strength lies in translating technical complexity into human understanding.

Amin's leadership philosophy bridges the gap between technical excellence and human connection. Throughout his career, he has transformed complex security challenges into business solutions by building trust with diverse stakeholders and creating environments where teams feel heard and valued. His approach demonstrates that empathy isn't just good for culture—it drives measurable results.

When not focused on cybersecurity innovation, Baber enjoys cooking and experimenting with new ingredients, running triathlons, and serving his local community.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Baber Amin as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy”. The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, combining Chris Voss's negotiation mastery with insights from leaders like Baber Amin who have proven that empathy drives both team performance and bottom-line results. The collaboration promises practical strategies for leaders who want to build trust, navigate complexity, and create lasting organizational change.

