Winter Safety for Canadian Seniors: Staying Warm, Safe, and Independent

In 2023, about 7.6 million Canadians (approximately 19% of the population) were aged 65 and older, almost one in five residents, and this share is projected to keep rising in the coming decades.

Why Winter Safety Matters

Winter conditions present several heightened risks for older adults:

Increased risk of falls: Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations for Canadian seniors. Between 20% and 30% of Canadian seniors fall each year.

Fall-related complications: Falls can lead to further complications, such as emergency visits to the hospital, loss of independence, and long-term care placement.

Fall-related expenses: The direct cost of fall-related injuries among older adults in Canada (aged 65 years or older) was estimated to be $5.6 billion.

Increased population of older adults: The population of older adults in Canada is increasing, leading to more older adults who will be exposed to winter-related challenges each year.

The combination of mobility issues due to old age and environmental hazards due to extreme cold make winter safety a priority for older adults and caregivers.

Winter Safety Checklist for Seniors

Winter safety precautions should be taken for both indoors and outdoors, especially for those who live alone. Below are some ways to reduce the risk of falls and other emergencies for Canadian seniors during the winter months.

1. Maintain Safe Indoor Warmth

Keep indoor temperatures at a comfortable level and dress in appropriate layers for warmth.

Recognize that inadequate heating can contribute to hypothermia and other cold-related conditions.

2. Reduce Fall Risks Indoors and Outdoors

Choose appropriate winter footwear with good traction and consider ice grips for outdoor use.

Improve lighting and clear snow/ice from walkways and entries.

Review medications with a healthcare provider to learn if they may affect balance.

Install home safety modifications like grab bars and non-slip mats.

Encourage regular strength and balance activities to help reduce fall risk.

Get a medical alert system that can be used to contact help in case a fall occurs, in order to get help as quickly as possible.

3. Prepare for Storms and Power Outages

Build a winter emergency kit with essentials: blankets, flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a charged phone.

Seniors who live alone should establish check-in routines with family, friends, or neighbors.

Get a medical alert system with a backup battery so that it can still be used in the event of a power outage, such as the ones offered by Life Assure. Mobile medical alerts should be charged regularly.

4. Travel Safely in Winter Conditions

Select routes that are well-cleared of snow and ice and allow extra time for travel.

Use mobility aids with appropriate winter attachments for improved stability.

Consider delivery services for necessities during hazardous weather.

5. Stay Socially and Community Connected

Social contact can reduce isolation and support emergency readiness.

Community organizations, senior centers, and local health partners offer winter programs and safety resources.

