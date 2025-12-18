Veteran Matrimonial and Family Law Attorney David R. Coletti Marks 34 Years Serving Western New York Families

Attorney David R. Coletti Marks 34 Years Serving Western New York Families

Attorney David R. Coletti, Esq. , a seasoned advocate in Matrimonial and Family Law continues to provide trusted legal counsel to families in Western New York.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney David R. Coletti, Esq., a seasoned advocate in Matrimonial and Family Law with 34 years of experience, continues to provide trusted legal counsel to families throughout Western New York.

Licensed to practice law in New York State since 1991, Mr. Coletti has built his career around guiding clients through some of life’s most challenging transitions, including matrimonial, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, and related family law matters. Colleagues and clients alike recognize him as a go-to resource and respected authority in Matrimonial and Family Law.

In addition to his New York State licensure, Mr. Coletti has been admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Western District of New York and the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York, both since 1991.

Mr. Coletti is affiliated with the Monroe County Bar Association, where he is an active member of both the Family Law Section and the Criminal Justice Section. His involvement reflects a deep commitment not only to his clients, but also to the broader legal community and the continuing development of best practices in family and criminal justice matters.

“Family law matters are deeply personal and often emotionally overwhelming,” said Coletti. “My goal is to provide clear guidance, strong advocacy, and steady support so clients can make informed decisions and move forward with confidence.”

Over the course of his career, Mr. Coletti has earned a reputation for thorough preparation and practical strategy in negotiations and litigation, compassionate, client-centered representation in sensitive family matters, and clear communication, helping clients understand their rights and options at every step.

Mr. Coletti continues to represent clients in Monroe County and across Western New York in a wide range of Matrimonial and Family Law cases.

