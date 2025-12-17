Storecove Officially Secures Plateforme Agréée Accreditation in France

Storecove Officially Secures Plateforme Agréée Accreditation

Storecove receives formal approval of its Plateforme Agréée ahead of France's e-invoicing mandate.

This approval reflects the depth of work already completed and positions us to support customers well ahead of the regulatory deadlines.” — Patrick Steenkist

HILVERSUM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove has received formal approval of its Plateforme Agréée (PA) application from French authorities, an important step in the company’s preparation for France’s forthcoming e-invoicing mandate.France will introduce mandatory e-invoicing in stages, with medium and large businesses required to comply from September 2026, followed by small businesses from September 2027. Under the reform, businesses must issue and exchange electronic invoices through a certified PA, making early platform readiness essential.Following this approval, Storecove is now moving into the final phase of the certification process: interoperability testing with the Public Billing Portal (Portail Public de Facturation – PPF). This testing validates both technical and operational alignment with France’s national e-invoicing infrastructure. Storecove expects to complete this work by early March.“France’s e-invoicing reform is complex, highly regulated, and operationally significant for businesses,” said Patrick Steenkist, Chief Executive Officer at Storecove. “This approval reflects the depth of work already completed and positions us to support customers well ahead of the regulatory deadlines.”Storecove is already working with customers operating in, or trading with, France to prepare for the transition, including guidance on compliance requirements, integration timelines, and cross-border invoicing considerations. As the reform progresses, the company will continue to work closely with French authorities and ecosystem partners to ensure ongoing alignment.In order to effectively support organizations in meeting mandate requirements, Storecove is in the final stages of establishing a physical office in Paris and has strengthened its team with the addition of French-speaking engineers. This local presence and expertise are intended to enhance the delivery of regionally focused guidance and technical support for businesses preparing to achieve compliance.About StorecoveStorecove is a global provider of e-invoicing and Peppol connectivity. Through one API and platform, Storecove helps companies and service providers send and receive invoices in compliance with local and international regulations, connecting businesses to tax authorities and e-invoicing networks worldwide.

