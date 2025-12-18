Canada’s Only Stainless Steel Cookware Manufacturer Breaks Historic Production Record in PEI

Making cookware for Canadians since 1979

This achievement is more than just numbers—it’s about Canadian craftsmanship thriving nationally, made by Canadians for Canadians.” — Evan Feldman, President, Accent Fairchild Group

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, CANADA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone achievement for Canadian manufacturing, Meyer Canada has produced three times more cookware in 2025 than in any other year since its founding in 1979, solidifying its position as Canada’s only stainless steel cookware manufacturer and a proud PEI success story.This record-breaking year follows a multimillion-dollar investment in Meyer’s PEI factory, which has upgraded its machinery and technology to meet growing demand for premium, Canadian-made cookware. The investment has enabled Meyer to introduce more than 25 advanced cookware products, including innovative copper and hybrid-clad designs, setting a new standard for performance and durability.“This achievement is more than just numbers—it’s about Canadian craftsmanship thriving nationally made by Canadians for Canadians ,” said Evan Feldman, President, Accent Fairchild Group. “Our team of 75 dedicated employees in PEI embraced retraining on cutting-edge technology, ensuring Meyer remains a leader in cookware innovation.”Meyer’s cookware is the choice of the Culinary Institute of Canada and endorsed by Chef Michael Smith, reflecting its reputation among culinary professionals. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation has established it as a trusted name in kitchens nationwide.Key Highlights:• Canadian Innovation: Over 25 new pots and pans launched this year.• Local Impact: 75 PEI employees retrained on advanced machinery.• Culinary Endorsement: Official cookware of the Culinary Institute of Canada and Chef Michael Smith.Meyer Canada has been a family-run business since 1979, now proudly part of the Accent Fairchild Group in Montreal, continuing its legacy of Canadian-made excellence.

The Meyer Canada Story - The People

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.