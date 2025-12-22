Healio Appoints Joan-Marie Stiglich Chief AI Officer to Lead Growth of Healio AI

THOROFARE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healio , a Wyanoke Group company, today announced the appointment of Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, as Chief AI Officer (CAIO), a newly created executive role designed to provide focused leadership during the critical launch and scale phase of Healio AI , the company’s flagship artificial intelligence product.The creation of the Chief AI Officer role underscores Healio’s strategic commitment to artificial intelligence innovation and represents a significant investment in the company’s AI-driven future. As CAIO, Stiglich will assume full responsibility for Healio AI across the complete product lifecycle, from vision and strategy through execution, monetization and long-term growth. She will work collaboratively with Sales, Marketing, IT and Product teams to position Healio AI as the preferred specialty-focused generative AI tool in health care while driving revenue growth, strategic partnerships and continuous product innovation.“Joan’s appointment reflects the importance of Healio AI to our long-term strategy,” said Matt Holland, Healio Chief Operating Officer. “This role requires an entrepreneurial leader who can build, scale and ensure the long-term financial viability of our AI product line, and Joan-Marie brings the experience, insight and leadership needed to do just that.”Stiglich has been with The Wyanoke Group for 31 years and has served as Healio’s Chief Content Officer since 2014. Throughout her tenure, she has been at the forefront of the organization’s evolution into AI-powered solutions. Her deep understanding of Healio’s mission, products and audiences—combined with long-standing relationships with physicians and key opinion leaders across multiple specialty markets—uniquely positions her to lead Healio AI’s next phase of growth.In her new role, Stiglich will oversee all aspects of Healio AI, the company’s free, health care professional-first, HIPAA-compliant platform designed to deliver fast, verified, evidence-based insights at the point of care. Launched in November, Healio AI is updated daily and draws from PubMed-indexed research, currently enrolling clinical trials, peer-reviewed studies, FDA data, coverage from more than 140 medical meetings worldwide and Healio’s proprietary archive of more than 60,000 pieces of trusted editorial content.“With Healio’s 125-year legacy as a trusted source of medical news and education, Healio AI represents a natural and powerful extension of our mission,” Stiglich said. “I’m excited to lead this effort and work with our teams to deliver an AI solution that truly supports health care professionals in their daily practice.”###About HealioHealio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education across 20+ specialties in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio offers its core News, CME, Clinical Guidance and Community channels, plus the all-new Healio AI tool providing evidence-based intelligence at the point of care. For more information, visit Healio.com

