NATA People Solutions (NATAPS) Announces Name Change To PlanePeople, LLC

TAVERNIER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NATAPS, LLC is now PlanePeople, LLC. This new name reflects our commitment to serving the aviation community with innovative solutions and a people-first approach."Our name, PlanePeople, captures the essence of who we are and what we stand for," said Michael Sundheim, CEO of PlanePeople, LLC. "We're about the people who make flight possible. This change reinforces our dedication to building upon the strong relationships forged for nearly half a century and to continue to deliver solutions that connect human talent with their passion for aviation and the opportunities that propel the industry forward."About PlanePeople, LLC.PlanePeople, LLC is dedicated to providing comprehensive human capital solutions for aviation businesses. Our focus on innovation, automation and connection ensures that we meet the industry's human capital needs.

