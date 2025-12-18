Romp n’ Roll Fairfax Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Franchise of the Year Honors and Record-Breaking Growth

Ilana Cumbey, Co-Owner of Romp n' Roll Fairfax Inside the Romp n' Roll Fairfax location

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year ago, Romp n’ Roll Fairfax opened its doors with a simple goal: to create a joyful, welcoming space where young children could grow through play and families could truly connect. Today, that vision has turned into a thriving community and an award-winning success story.In just its first year of operation, Romp n’ Roll Fairfax has welcomed hundreds of local families, delivered thousands of smiles and giggles, and earned Franchise of the Year honors across the national Romp n’ Roll system for owners Ilana and Greg Cumbey. The recognition reflects both record-breaking growth and a deep commitment to building meaningful early childhood experiences.Since opening in Fairfax City, Romp n’ Roll Fairfax has quickly become a go-to destination for families with children ages 3 months through 5 years old. Through a wide range of instructor-led classes, camps, drop-off programs, special events, and stress-free private birthday parties, the location is known for its energetic instructors, clean and welcoming environment, and heartfelt connection with the families it serves.“Opening Romp n’ Roll Fairfax has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives,” said Ilana Cumbey, Franchise Owner. “As a mom to Lucy, 7, and Logan, 4, I wanted to create the kind of place I wished existed for my own family—a space full of joy, movement, creativity, and connection. What makes Romp n’ Roll special is the variety we offer, from gym, art, and music to science, cooking, dance, and adventure classes. It’s become a family’s ‘third place’—a space where grown-ups and children can truly be together. We are incredibly grateful to our families and excited for what’s ahead.”According to Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n’ Roll, the Fairfax location represents the very best of the brand. “Ilana and Greg have set a new standard in their first year,” said Barnett. “Their leadership, community focus, and operational excellence drove exceptional results. Romp n’ Roll Fairfax is a shining example of what happens when passionate ownership meets a proven system.”“This anniversary is really about the families and the children,” added Babz Barnett, Co-Founder of Romp n’ Roll. “The laughter, confidence, and joyful moments created every day at Romp n’ Roll Fairfax are what this brand is all about. We are incredibly proud of the community Ilana and her team have built.”To celebrate the one-year milestone, Romp n’ Roll Fairfax is offering limited-time winter promotions designed to keep kids active and engaged during the colder months. These include a Holiday Bundle with three instructor-led classes, three open playtimes, and a Rompy plush, as well as a Winter Fun Pass featuring ten instructor-led classes, plus ten bonus open playtime and open art sessions.Looking ahead, Romp n’ Roll continues to grow nationwide, with franchising opportunities available for entrepreneurs passionate about early childhood enrichment and community-centered businesses. Click to learn more about Romp n’ Roll Fairfax and its current promotions.About Romp n’ RollRomp n’ Roll is a nationally recognized early childhood enrichment franchise offering gym, art, music, and imaginative play classes for children ages 3 months through 5 years. With locations across the country, Romp n’ Roll is dedicated to helping children learn, grow, and thrive through the power of play. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit rompnroll.com/franchise

