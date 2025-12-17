The Ukrainian Book Challenge: One Book, One Act of Solidarity

Join the Ukrainian Book Challenge

The Ukrainian Book Challenge: buy one book in English about Ukraine or by a Ukrainian author each year. One book, one post, one act of solidarity.

Read, buy, give away, and recommend at least one Ukrainian book. There are many excellent choices – please take the challenge.” — Prof. Timothy Snyder

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute (HURI), together with the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UNWLA) and with support from the HUCUS Foundation, has launched a new long-term initiative, the Ukrainian Book Challenge , a social-media-driven campaign encouraging readers to buy at least one book in English about Ukraine or by a Ukrainian author once a year.Participants may keep the book, donate it to a public library, or gift it to a friend or colleague. Each purchase supports translators, editors, and publishers who bring Ukrainian literature, history, and culture to English-language audiences, while helping demonstrate sustained global interest in Ukrainian books.“Every book sold is a vote for Ukrainian culture,” said Oleh Kotsyuba, Director of Publications at HURI and initiator of the campaign. “Sales numbers are the foundation for publishers’ decisions. Buying even one book helps create the conditions that allow Ukrainian authors to be published and heard.”Launched in December 2025, the Ukrainian Book Challenge transforms individual actions into collective impact. Participants are encouraged to post a photo or short video with their chosen book on social media, challenge five friends, and use the hashtag #UkrainianBookChallenge.“I urge you to take part in the Ukrainian Book Challenge,” said Timothy Snyder, Professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Director of the Public History Lab at the University of Toronto. “Read, buy, give away, and recommend at least one Ukrainian book. There are many excellent choices—please take the challenge.”Publishing Ukrainian books in English remains a fragile effort. Translations are costly, the market is niche, and sales uncertainty persists. The Ukrainian Book Challenge builds visible grassroots demand so publishers can continue investing in Ukrainian authors, translators, and topics.“In the long term, this initiative goes beyond solidarity,” said Anna Petelina, National Education Chair at UNWLA. “By buying and sharing Ukrainian books, readers help elevate Ukrainian voices and contribute to Ukraine’s cultural survival.”The initiative is supported by the HUCUS Foundation. “Sharing knowledge about Ukraine is one of the most effective ways to build bridges between Ukraine and the world,” said Oleksii Prokopenko, CEO of the HUCUS Foundation. “The Ukrainian Book Challenge is timely, necessary, and impactful.”Everyone is invited to buy at least one book in English about or from Ukraine each year—fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or drama. Participants share a photo or video with the book, post it on social media, challenge five friends, and use #UkrainianBookChallenge.More information and recommended titles are available at www.ukrainianbookchallenge.org About the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute (HURI)The Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute is a unit of Harvard University dedicated to advancing knowledge about Ukraine’s history, culture, and society through research, publications, and public programs.About the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UNWLA)Founded in 1925, UNWLA has championed Ukrainian culture for 100 years through advocacy, education, and the promotion of Ukrainian literature.About the HUCUS FoundationThe HUCUS Foundation (Help Ukraine Center U.S.) is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to spreading knowledge about Ukraine while delivering humanitarian aid and supporting advocacy and cultural initiatives.

