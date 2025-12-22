Dewayne Hart Launches Breakthrough Book to Elevate Cybersecurity Leadership in 2026

Order Your Copy

Cybersecurity Leadership: How to Develop a Successful Mentality and Win help leaders transform cybersecurity into a business solution for 2026 and beyond.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over. Cybersecurity Leadership: How to Develop a Successful Mentality and Win by Dewayne Hart is officially released—ushering a new era in positioning cybersecurity as a business solution, removing silos, and maturing cyber defense strategies.This groundbreaking publication delivers more than strategies—it delivers transformation. Hart blends leadership psychology, cybersecurity strategy, and real-world business execution to equip readers with the security mindset to defend their environment, inspire teams, and influence board-level decisions.Written for executives, IT directors, security professionals, educators, and national defense leaders, the book serves as a blueprint for driving organizational change, aligning business and security priorities, and mastering leadership in the digital era.“Cybersecurity isn’t just about technology—it’s about leadership. True cybersecurity leaders communicate effectively, build trust, and drive results that strengthen both security and business outcomes,” said Dewayne Hart. “In 2026, leaders face rapidly evolving threats. This book helps them understand the complexities of cyber while turning security into a business solution. This is how we win and keep business at the forefront of cybersecurity.”Key Cybersecurity Challenges Addressed - Order Your Copy Hart explains today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges in clear, practical language that anyone can understand—whether you lead a business, work in government, or simply want to grasp why cyber risk matters. He reframes cybersecurity not as a technical problem, but as a leadership and growth strategy. The book shows how organizations can use cybersecurity to build trust with customers, partners, investors, and global allies while protecting sensitive data, intellectual property, and brand reputation. It also explains how strong leadership reduces downtime, ransomware risk, and financial losses, helping organizations stay resilient and competitive.He writes that by placing cybersecurity governance at the leadership level, organizations strengthen market confidence, increase long-term value, and improve national security readiness. Just as important, teams gain a proactive, threat-aware mindset—one that turns cybersecurity from a constant fear into a powerful opportunity for innovation, growth, and strategic advantage across any industry or mission.Delivering His MessageHart’s message is clear: winning the cyber war in 2026 and beyond requires leadership that unites people, aligns with business strategy, and transforms organizational culture. In 2026, cybersecurity will no longer be a background concern.Backed by over two decades of military, federal, and commercial cybersecurity experience, Hart turns complex leadership challenges into practical lessons for modern executives. His real-world stories, proven frameworks, and motivational tone make Cybersecurity Leadership: How to Develop a Successful Mentality and Win a must-read for anyone striving to elevate their career and lead with impact.This release follows Hart’s first book, The Cybersecurity Mindset, which redefined how professionals think about digital defense and leadership. With Cybersecurity Leadership, Hart empowers leaders to develop winning mentalities, strengthen communication, and bridge the gap between cybersecurity and business success.Book Signings and Speaking EngagementsDewayne Hart is available for keynote presentations, book signings, and executive workshops, bringing actionable insights from the book directly to organizations and teams. Previous engagements include:• GDS Group Security North America Summit – From Subject Matter Expert to Strategic Tech Leader• Department of Veterans Affairs – Creating a Culture of Cyber Vigilance• Incyber Forum – AI and Modern Warfare• Techno Security & Digital Forensics – 360° Cyber Visibility• Capitol Technology University – Cybersecurity Leadership Before the Attack• National Cybersecurity Summit – Cracking the Code: AI & CybersecurityEach engagement translates leadership principles into cybersecurity action, helping teams strengthen culture, align with business objectives, and stay ahead of evolving threats.About Dewayne HartDewayne Hart is a respected cybersecurity thought leader, U.S. Navy veteran, author, and founder of Secure Managed Instructional Systems (SEMAIS), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing IT modernization, cybersecurity, and advisory solutions. He hosts The Chief of Cybersecurity YouTube channel, where he breaks down AI, leadership, workforce readiness, digital ethics, and cybercrime awareness. A former Forbes Technology Council contributor, Hart’s insights have shaped security programs, influenced business strategy, and empowered leaders to navigate the ever-changing digital landscape. Hart’s mission is simple but powerful: to build stronger leaders who build stronger cybersecurity cultures.For more information or to schedule speaking engagements or book signings, visit www.dewaynehart.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.