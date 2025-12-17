Brothers International Acquires Food Partners, Expanding Its Global Ingredients Supplier Network Once Again

Brothers International continues its rapid growth trajectory with its latest acquisition of Food Partners, a global ingredient supplier specializing in citrus.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers International Food Holdings, LLC (“Brothers”) continues its rapid growth trajectory with its latest acquisition of Food Partners, a global fruit ingredient supplier specializing in best-in-class citrus supply, superior one-on-one customer service and seamless end-to-end logistics coordination. This move follows the acquisitions of Dennick FruitSource (“Dennick”) in 2021 and Hosh International LLC (“Hosh”) in 2023, and reinforces Brothers’ position as a comprehensive global sourcing network for its customers and suppliers. With Food Partners now part of its portfolio, Brothers advances its goal of building an expansive and reliable sourcing network capable of supporting the fruit-ingredient needs of food and beverage manufacturers across North America and Europe with fruits from leading growing regions in the world.Travis Betters, Founder and CEO of Brothers, will steer the combined business as he leads the Company into its next era of expansion. Webb Tanner will continue in his current role and as a minority owner in the Company, ensuring continuity and deep expertise throughout the transition. Both Brothers and Food Partners will continue to operate under their respective names and maintain their current operations in Rochester, NY and Winter Haven, FL respectively. With the backing of Brother’s shared services teams, Food Partners will operate with greater efficiency, reliability and operational capabilities.“We are thrilled to join Brothers at such a dynamic moment of growth” said Food Partners Founder and CEO, Webb Tanner. “Our teams share a commitment to quality, integrity and collaboration. Together we can unlock greater growth opportunities for our suppliers and greater value for our customers.”“This acquisition represents a bold next step in our evolution,” said Brothers Founder and CEO, Travis Betters. “Food Partners is the perfect complement to Brothers in both capability and culture. Their expertise in citrus deepens our sourcing power, amplifies our reach and strengthens our position as a leading global ingredients partner. Together, we are better positioned to deliver consistent, long-term value to our suppliers and customers.”Brothers International Food Holdings, LLCBrothers International Food Holdings, LLC. is based in Rochester, New York with offices in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Shanghai (China), and Quito (Ecuador). A group of industry experts with a 60+ year history and experience in the fruit business, solely dedicated to exceeding their customer’s expectations.Since the company was founded in 2001, it has been led by Founder and CEO, Travis Betters, whose family has been involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. In 2020 Benford Capital Partners (“Benford Capital” or “BCP”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, recapitalized Brothers International. BCP and Brothers developed a plan focused on acquisition growth as well as investing in sales, marketing and new product development to support organic growth, both in the ingredients and Brothers All Natural divisions.The divisions of Brothers International include Brothers Ingredients, Dennick FruitSource, and Hosh International which are full-service direct importers, distributors, and suppliers of bulk packaged fruit ingredients for the food and beverage industry.Brothers International is also the parent company of Brothers All Natural, a business comprised of leading branded and private label freeze-dried snacks. Both branded and private label products can be found at retailers nationwide.For more information, visit brothersinternational.com and foodpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.