Governor Stein Continues Work To Modernize DMV, Applauds Record Class of DMV Graduates

Today in Rocky Mount, Governor Josh Stein and NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine joined the graduation ceremony of 149 new NCDMV Driver License Examiners – the largest graduating class ever. Governor Stein celebrated the new examiners' completion of Driver License Examiner Basic School and the service they will provide to drivers across North Carolina.

“Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians visit the DMV each year, and they deserve a fast and easy experience so they can get on with their day,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I’m proud of today’s graduates, grateful for their willingness to serve our people, and determined to keep pushing forward so that every North Carolinian can count on a faster, more efficient DMV.”

“These graduates will bring significant value to DMV offices across the state of North Carolina,” said DMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “Every new examiner means shorter lines, quicker service, and a better experience for customers. We still have work to do, but I’m proud of the progress we’re making to improve every part of the DMV.”

The North Carolina DMV was able to clear a six-month training backlog this fall with a series of seven-week training classes in the Driver License Examiner Basic School. In August, Governor Stein signed House Bill 125, appropriating funding to the DMV for Driver License Examiner positions. This funding led to 64 additional examiner positions, all of which have been filled. This graduating class of 149 examiners is the largest class yet.

Governor Stein signed House Bill 245 in September, allowing more North Carolinians to renew their driver’s licenses online. In just nine weeks, this expanded access has allowed nearly 80,000 renewals, helping reduce lines at DMV offices. Statewide, DMV vacancies have fallen below 5% out of 632 roles.

Learn more about the DMV’s 5-year Strategic Plan and updated Staffing Plan.