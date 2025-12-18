Alba Wheels Up International, LLC Launches Direct Mexico–U.S. East Coast Ocean Service for Meat and Perishables

Weekly sailings further strengthen Alba's end-to-end solutions for protein, produce, and all trade-sensitive product importers.

VALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alba Wheels Up International, LLC, a leading provider of integrated customs brokerage and logistics solutions, today announced the launch of a direct ocean container service from Mexico to the U.S. East Coast , offering importers a faster, more predictable, and highly controlled alternative to traditional land border crossings and long domestic moves.The new service features weekly sailings, support for dry and refrigerated containers, and direct access to modern East Coast terminals with strong inland connectivity. Designed to reduce transit variability, congestion risk, and compliance exposure, the service delivers a streamlined supply chain solution for importers moving goods from Mexico to U.S. consumption markets.What sets this service apart is Alba’s ability to pair ocean transportation with deep trade-sensitive customs and regulatory expertise, including the specialized capabilities of John A. Steer, The Perishable Specialist, and Advance Customs Brokers International, companies within the Alba group.“This service is not just about moving containers, it’s about controlling risk, protecting product integrity, and ensuring regulatory certainty for our clients,” said Alexandra Kleinschmidt, EVP Commercial at Alba. “By combining direct ocean service with the expertise within the Alba group of companies in USDA, FSIS, FDA, and CBP clearance for meat and perishables, John A. Steer, The Perishable Specialist, Advance Customs Brokers International, and Alba are delivering a true end-to-end solution for some of the most highly regulated imports in the market.”Purpose-Built for Meat, Produce, and Temperature-Sensitive Cargo:Alba’s heritage extends more than 120 years through John A. Steer, and with the added produce-specific expertise available through The Perishable Specialist and Advance Customs Brokers International, the Alba group is unmatched in its management of meat, poultry, dairy, and perishable commodities, including:• USDA and FSIS coordination• FDA Prior Notice and FSVP support• Pre-clearance and documentation accuracy• HTS classification and valuation precision• Time-critical inspections and cold-chain protectionThis expertise is seamlessly integrated into the new Mexico–U.S. East Coast service, giving importers a single point of accountability from origin through final delivery.Key Benefits of the New Service Include:• Direct Mexico → U.S. East Coast routing with weekly sailings• Reduced border congestion risk and more reliable transit times• Reefer-capable lanes designed for perishables and proteins• Real-time visibility and predictive ETAs• Full customs and regulatory management under one roof• Lower emissions versus long-haul trucking alternativesIdeal for Importers Seeking Predictability and Control, the service is particularly well-suited for:• Meat and perishable importers serving U.S. East Coast markets• Near-shore supply chains shifting away from over-the-road border exposure• Retailers, food distributors, and protein processors requiring compliance certainty• Shippers seeking reduced transit variability and improved sustainability outcomesAlba can onboard customers quickly and secure space on upcoming sailings immediately.About the Alba Wheels Up International, LLC group of companiesAlba Wheels Up International, LLC is a leading provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and supply chain solutions for global trade, dedicated to ensuring compliance, minimizing risk, and optimizing the total landed cost of goods for its clients.Through strategic expansion, including the integration of specialist firms like Advance Customs Brokers International, Cobalt Wine Logistics, John A. Steer, and The Perishable Specialist, Alba has significantly deepened its expertise across high-compliance and trade-sensitive industries.The company’s integrated services span the entire supply chain, including:• Customs Brokerage and Compliance: Industry-leading accuracy on customs filings, post-entry amendment services, and comprehensive trade advisory services to navigate complex regulations.• International Logistics: End-to-end freight forwarding (Air, Ocean, Rail, Trucking), origin consolidation, and warehousing/distribution services.• Specialized Vertical Expertise: Deep knowledge and dedicated teams serving the most demanding sectors, including Perishables & Food Products, Proteins, Metals, Wine & Spirits, Lumber and bulk products, Textiles & Apparel, Chemicals & EPA-regulated goods, and Semiconductors & Electronics.Headquartered in Valley Stream, NY, Alba leverages proprietary technology to deliver total supply chain visibility and business intelligence, helping clients transform logistics from a cost center into a competitive advantage.For more information, please visit our websites:advancecustomsbrokers.comcobaltnapa.comjasteer.comtheperishablespecialist.comMedia ContactEmail: Solutions@albawheelsup.com

