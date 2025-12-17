Secret Food Tours Secures Top Global Rankings and Industry Honors in Record-Breaking 2025

Secret Food Tour guide & guests in New York City

Leading culinary experience provider earns prestigious placements on Sunday Times 100, Deloitte Fast 50, and TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best lists.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Food Tours, the global leader in immersive culinary experiences & food tours, today announced a landmark year of industry recognition, securing top-tier placements across multiple international growth and travel awards. These honors solidify the company’s position as a premier, award-winning food tour operator, recognized for both its rapid business scaling and its commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences.The company’s 2025 accolades highlight a rare duality of commercial success and customer satisfaction. Secret Food Tours ranked #14 on the Sunday Times 100, which tracks the UK’s fastest-growing private companies, and #18 in Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50. Additionally, the company earned the #59 spot on the FEBE Growth 100 list."This year’s recognition from the Sunday Times, Deloitte, and FEBE is a testament to our team's dedication to authentic storytelling and unforgettable flavors," said Oliver Mernick-Levene, Co-founder at Secret Food Tours. "To be ranked among the fastest-growing companies while also being named one of the top food experiences in the world by TripAdvisor shows that we are scaling without losing the 'secret' magic that makes our tours special." adds Co-Founder and CEO Nicolas Jacquart.The company’s global impact was further validated by the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, where it secured three spots on the prestigious "Best of the Best Things to Do Food and Drink - World” list. The Montreal Mile End Food Tour was ranked #12 in the world, followed closely by the Secret Food Tours in New York City at #13 in the world and our Paris Food Tours in Montmartre & Notre Dame at #18 in the world. Beyond these top global rankings, the company continues to maintain numerous other Travelers’ Choice Awards and Certificates of Excellence across its 100+ city portfolio.2025 Award Highlights:- Sunday Times 100: Ranked #14 among the UK’s fastest-growing private companies.- Deloitte UK Fast 50: Ranked #18 for exceptional growth and innovation.- FEBE Growth 100: Ranked #59, honoring Britain's best entrepreneurs.- TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice: Ranked #12 (Montreal Mile End), #13 (NYC) and #18 (Paris) globally for Food and Drink Things to Do - World, with multiple Certificates of Excellence worldwide.As Secret Food Tours continues its expansion, these awards underscore its mission to connect travelers with local culture through food inspired stories and hidden local gems. By focusing on universals like taste, curiosity, and discovery, the company remains the top choice for travelers seeking an authentic seat at the local table.About Secret Food Tours: Founded in 2013 by Nicolas Jacquart and Oliver Mernick-Levene, Secret Food Tours is a global leader in immersive food experiences. Offering 200+ food tours across more than 100 cities, the company is on track to host over 400,000 customers in 2025. With a focus on storytelling and local authenticity, Secret Food Tours helps guests get a taste of the city, one secret bite at a time.

