Ironfleet AI and Reliance Aerotech launch Expert On Demand for real-time aircraft maintenance support

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ironfleet AI today announced the availability of Expert On Demand, a new real-time maintenance support feature within the aviOS platform. Through this offering, Reliance Aerotech Services will make qualified aviation maintenance professionals accessible to aviOS users who seek additional technical expertise during troubleshooting and repair activities.Expert On Demand is designed to give operators and MROs rapid access to experienced aviation technical experts supplied by Reliance Aerotech Services and delivered through the aviOS platform. The service enables users to initiate structured support sessions that capture problem statements, guided decision making, and documentation that improves the consistency and traceability of maintenance workflows.Executive Commentary“Expert On Demand gives operators the ability to access qualified maintenance expertise at the moment it is needed most,” said Kevin DeCoster, co-founder and CEO of Ironfleet. “It represents one of several capabilities within aviOS that are designed to strengthen maintenance decision making and improve day to day efficiency for operators and MROs. In addition to Expert On Demand, aviOS includes guided workflows, transparent documentation tools, and centralized access to maintenance insights. Together these capabilities give customers a more dependable and structured way to navigate complex maintenance scenarios. We chose Reliance Aerotech Services because of their long-standing reputation for supplying knowledgeable, dependable aviation maintenance professionals and their proven ability to support operators with specialized expertise. Our goal is to modernize how expertise is delivered across the industry and ensure our users have the support they need to maintain operational continuity.”“Reliance Aerotech Services has long focused on connecting aviation organizations with highly skilled technical professionals ranging from front line technicians to subject matter experts such as OEM help desk staff and in-house instructional personnel,” said Ron Jordan, General Manager at Reliance Aerotech Services. “Expert On Demand provides another avenue for maintenance departments to access qualified expertise in real time. Our role is to provide vetted and trustworthy professionals who can assist when expert insight is needed, and we are proud to have been selected for this role. We appreciate Ironfleet’s commitment to exploring forward-thinking ways of connecting operators with the expertise they need, and we are pleased and excited that aviOS users now have a convenient means of engaging those resources.”How Expert On Demand Works• Immediate Access: aviOS users can request support and be connected with maintenance professionals qualified on relevant aircraft systems.• Structured Sessions: Each engagement follows standardized workflows that help clarify issues and support documentation requirements.• Digital Recordkeeping: Notes, decisions, and photos captured during sessions are stored within aviOS to create a searchable history for future troubleshooting and operational analysis.Expert On Demand allows operators to supplement in-house knowledge with trusted real-time expertise, creating a more consistent and accountable method of accessing technical insight during maintenance activities.About Ironfleet AIIronfleet AI is a technology company developing aviOS, the aviation industry's first AI-enabled maintenance intelligence platform. aviOS helps operators and MROs structure interactions, access expert guidance, and maintain transparent and digital maintenance records. Ironfleet's mission is to preserve human expertise and modernize how aviation manages technical decision making. More information is available at Ironfleet.ai.About Reliance Aerotech ServicesReliance Aerotech Services provides aviation staffing, recruitment, and project-based workforce solutions to operators, MROs, OEMs, and aerospace organizations across the United States. Its aviation professionals support both fixed-wing and rotary-wing programs in commercial, defense, and government sectors. More information is available at reliance.aero.Media Contacts ...Ironfleet AIChristian MalcolmBusiness Development Directorchristian@Ironfleet.aiReliance Aerotech ServicesRon JordanGeneral ManagerRjordan@reliance.aero

