Moses Blanchard Sentenced to 40 Years for Role in Murder of Lincoln Peratrovich

December 16, 2025

(Klawock, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced 25-year-old Moses Blanchard to 60 years of jail time, 20 years suspended, for his role in the murder of 80-year-old Lincoln “Bingo” Peratrovich.

In March of 2023, inflammatory accusations against Peratrovich were shared on social media. Following this, Peratrovich was assaulted by Blanchard, and by co-defendants Blaise Dilts and Gonzalo Sanchez, at his home in Klawock and died as a result of his injuries.

Co-defendant Blaise Dilts was sentenced in September of this year, and co-defendant Gonzalo Sanchez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2026.

This case was investigated by Adam Hawkins and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, Craig Police Department, and Village Public Safety Officers. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s office, Assistant Attorney General Kate Tallmadge of the Criminal Division Central Office, and Paralegal Lisa Dial and Legal Assistant Melody Galeon of the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary at jennifer.chaudhary@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

