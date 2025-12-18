Feeling Good Psychotherapy Offers Expert Guidance for Navigating Holiday Stress and Mental Health Challenges

Feeling Good Psychotherapy offers specialized couples therapy to help partners strengthen communication, rebuild trust, and create more connected, fulfilling relationships through evidence-based treatment approaches including Relational Life Therapy and T Dr. Elise Munoz, founder and clinical director of Feeling Good Psychotherapy, is a distinguished psychotherapist and educator who earned her Doctorate in Clinical Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. She oversees the practice's in-house traini

Tri-State area practice provides evidence-based strategies to help individuals and couples find peace during the season's emotional demands.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is helping New York and Tri-State area residents address the unique mental health challenges that often accompany this time of year. While the holidays are traditionally associated with joy and celebration, they can also bring heightened stress, anxiety , relationship conflicts, and feelings of loneliness or inadequacy. Dr. Elise Munoz, Clinical Director and founder of Feeling Good Psychotherapy, has observed these patterns throughout her years of practice. "The holidays have a way of magnifying what we're already struggling with," Dr. Munoz explains. "If you're dealing with anxiety, the pressure to create perfect gatherings can feel overwhelming. If you're working on your relationships, family dynamics and expectations can create new tensions.And if you're feeling isolated, seeing everyone else's celebrations can deepen that Loneliness." The practice, which specializes in Integrative Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and serves clients throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, offers both tele therapy and in-person sessions to accommodate busy holiday schedulesUnderstanding Holiday-Specific Mental Health ChallengesResearch consistently shows that rates of depression and anxiety increase during theholiday season. Common triggers include financial pressure from gift-giving expectations, complicated family relationships, disrupted routines, social comparison, and grief over lost loved ones or changed circumstances. "What I want people to understand is that struggling during the holidays doesn't mean something is wrong with you," Dr. Munoz says. "These are legitimate challenges, and there are concrete skills you can learn to navigate them more effectively."Evidence-Based Approaches to Holiday StressFeeling Good Psychotherapy uses Integrative-CBT, an advanced evolution of traditionalCognitive Behavioral Therapy developed by Stanford professor Dr. David Burns. This structured approach helps clients identify and transform the thought patterns that create emotional suffering, while building practical skills for managing stress and improving relationships.The practice's approach to holiday mental health focuses on several key areas. Cognitive restructuring helps individuals recognize and challenge the "should" statements that often dominate holiday thinking, such as "I should be happy all the time" or "My family should get along perfectly." These unrealistic expectations frequently lead to disappointment and self-criticism. Behavioral activation strategies combat holiday depression by encouraging meaningful engagement rather than avoidance or overcommitment. Relationship skills become particularly important during family gatherings, where old patterns can resurface. The practice teaches communication techniques that help clients set boundaries, express needs clearly, and navigate conflicts constructively. "One of the most powerful things I've learned through this work is that you can honor your authentic feelings while still participating in holiday activities," Dr. Munoz reflects."You don't have to choose between being honest about your struggles and being present for the people you love. There's a middle path."Practical Support for Couples During the HolidaysThe holiday season presents unique challenges for couples, from negotiating which family to visit to managing different expectations about spending and traditions. Feeling Good Psychotherapy offers specialized couples therapy using Relational Life Therapy approaches. "The holidays can really test a partnership," Dr. Munoz notes. "Couples often come to us feeling stuck in the same arguments year after year. We help them develop new patterns and relational skills so they can actually enjoy this time together instead of just surviving it."Accessible Care When You Need It MostUnderstanding that holiday schedules can be unpredictable, Feeling Good Psychotherapy offers flexible tele therapy appointments that eliminate commute time and provide privacy. New clients can schedule a free 15-minute consultation to discuss their concerns and learn about the practice's approach. Many clients experience noticeable improvement within the first few weeks of treatment. "My hope is that people don't wait until they're in crisis to reach out," Dr. Munoz says. "If you're dreading the holidays or noticing that anxiety is already building, that's the perfect time to start developing the skills that will help you navigate this season differently. You deserve to feel better, and that's absolutely possible with the right support."About Feeling Good PsychotherapyFounded by Dr. Elise Munoz, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is a comprehensivebehavioral health practice serving individuals, couples, and families throughout the tri-state area and beyond. The practice provides evidence-based treatment for life transitions, stress, anxietydisorders, depression, trauma, relationship problems, and self-esteem issues, all deliveredthrough a compassionate, results-oriented approach. Feeling Good Psychotherapy isdedicated to making effective mental health care accessible to everyone seeking lastingrecovery and improved quality of life.For more information or to schedule a consultation:Website:Phone: (212) 362-4490Email: reception@feelinggoodcenter.com or info@feelinggoodcenter.com

