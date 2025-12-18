Unity Hospice and Palliative Care Recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in Chicago and St. Louis

SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, a leader in providing compassionate end-of-life and supportive care, has once again been named a Top Workplace—earning recognition from both the Chicago Tribune and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 2025. This marks Unity’s 10th year receiving Top Workplace honors, reflecting the organization’s long-standing commitment to its people-first culture, professional growth, and dedication to meaningful care.

“These awards are particularly special because they come directly from our employees’ feedback,” said Brenda McGarvey, Director of Program Development at Unity Hospice and Palliative Care. “Our teams care deeply—not just for the patients and families we serve, but for one another. Their compassion, collaboration, and resilience are what make Unity an extraordinary place to work and to receive care.”

The Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of employee engagement technology. The survey measures key aspects of organizational culture, including alignment, connection, and engagement—qualities that drive performance and retention across industries.

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was also recognized for its strong emphasis on employee well-being, professional development, and appreciation, earning additional distinctions in Cultural Excellence categories.

About Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Founded in 1992, Unity Hospice and Palliative Care brings premier hospice and palliative services to patients and families across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin. As a family-owned and operated agency, Unity is guided by a mission to make each moment meaningful through compassionate, personalized care.

To explore career opportunities at Unity, visit www.unityhospice.com/careers.

