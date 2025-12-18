Flight Club Named #1 New Bar in Philadelphia by Beli for 2025

Lifestyle at Flight Club

Mega-popular social restaurant review app ranks the world’s first Social Darts® experience as top rated, an impressive feat achieved seven months after opening

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recently-opened Philadelphia location of Flight Club, the world’s first Social Dartsexperience, has officially been named the #1 New Bar in Philadelphia in 2025 by the fast-growing restaurant-focused social media app Beli.This recognition is based on Beli users organically ranking new bars in the Philadelphia area, solidifying Flight Club’s Center City location as top-rated amongst thousands of new openings in the City of Brotherly Love. Beli has more than 50 million active users and is increasingly the go-to social app favored by Gen Z foodies to track, rank, and share their dining experiences. Flight Club’s Philadelphia venue officially debuted at 1417 Walnut Street in the heart of Center City in May 2025.“Receiving the title of top-rated bar in Philadelphia by Beli and knowing that this resulted from the reviews and ratings of our guests is an immeasurable honor,” Toby Harris, CEO of State of Play Hospitality. “Since opening in May, we’ve received an overwhelming response from both the community, and we couldn’t be prouder to accept this honor on behalf of a city we respect and are continuously thankful for.”With this award in hand, Flight Club Philadelphia continues to operate well into 2026 at a premier level of hospitality, culinary, events, and of course, tech-enabled Social Darts. The upscale entertainment concept boasts weekly happy hour (Monday – Friday, 3pm – 6pm), bountiful weekend brunch, unparalleled seasonally-rotating food and drink offerings, an immersive and expansive backdrop for private events, DJ every Friday night, and much more.For more information on Flight Club Philadelphia, visit https://www.flightclubdartsusa.com/philadelphia/philadelphia. ABOUT FLIGHT CLUBThe world’s first Social Dartsexperience, Flight Club was founded in London in 2015 to usher this once pub-like pastime into the 21st century. Flight Club fuses craft cocktails and upscale cuisine with its signature tech-enabled Social Dartsexperience to create a truly unique entertainment experience. With 9 locations operating in the US under State of Play Hospitality and 20+ worldwide, Flight Club continues to bring friends, families, and colleagues together in a unique social environment. To date, over 7 million people have experienced Flight Club and over 500 million darts have been thrown. Learn more at FlightClubDartsUSA.com. ABOUT STATE OF PLAY HOSPITALITYState of Play Hospitality is a rapidly growing international operator of tech-enhanced social entertainment concepts. State of Play has created and operates several category-leading concepts in the US and UK, including Bounce, Hijingo and Flight Club (under license in North America). All of the group’s concepts offer design-led, immersive environments, upscale food and beverage programs as well as highly engaging gameplay. Learn more at StateOfPlay.com.

