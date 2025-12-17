State Agencies Urge Caution as Landslide Risk Intensifies in Lincoln County and Across Western Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) are urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant as landslide hazards increase across western Oregon, particularly in Lincoln County, where a significant landslide event continues to pose serious safety risks.

The landslide, which began on December 12, has destabilized the terrain in the affected area. The ground remains highly unstable, and the approaching atmospheric river is expected to worsen conditions. Oregon Department of Transportation geologists and engineers have been conducting aerial assessments using LIDAR and drone technology but have not been able to safely enter the site due to ongoing ground movement.

Public Safety Warning for Lincoln County:

Stay out of the landslide area, including the slope above and surrounding terrain. The ground is still settling and may shift without warning.

, including the slope above and surrounding terrain. The ground is still settling and may shift without warning. Do not approach or disturb debris washing ashore along the Siletz River, Siletz Bay, or nearby beaches. It may be unstable and dangerous.

If you find debris of a personal nature, please contact local law enforcement via non-emergency lines: Lincoln City Police Department: 541-994-3636 Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: 541-265-0777

Please follow all evacuation alerts (1. Be Ready, 2. Be Set, 3. GO NOW!) and know your evacuation routes.

Emergency Response Updates:

Lincoln County Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains active and is coordinating with local and state partners.

Highway 229 is closed between Milepost 14 and 15. No detour is available. Travelers should avoid the area and check TripCheck.com for updates.

Flood Watch and Landslide Risk Across Western Oregon:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Thursday night for multiple counties, including Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill. The heaviest rainfall in Oregon will be Thursday and Friday, then will shift further south during the weekend. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides and debris flows, especially in steep terrain and areas affected by recent wildfires.

Debris Flow Safety Tips:

Stay alert to changing conditions. Monitor weather updates via radio, TV, or weather.gov/pqr.

Listen for unusual sounds like cracking trees or rumbling rocks.

Watch water sources for sudden changes in flow or color.

Travel cautiously, especially at night. Assume roads may be compromised.

Be Prepared:

Oregon communities can reduce landslide risks through land use planning and hazard mitigation strategies. Property owners in low lying areas in and around the landslide area may wish to consider purchasing flood insurance, as it is not normally a part of standard renters or homeowners insurance. It is important to note flood insurance applies only in limited cases involving certain debris flows. It generally does not cover landslides.

However, officials do expect the atmospheric river to cause flooding in parts of Oregon, and it is a good time to make sure you have insurance coverage for both flooding and landslides. Contact your insurance agent, or connect with an insurance advocate at the Division for Financial Regulation’s.(DFR) Consumer Hotline 1-888-877-4894 or visit their Disaster Insurance Resources page.

Stay Informed:

