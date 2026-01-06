Tatum Games Expands Tatum Tech After Reaching Over 1,000 Attendees in 2025 and Opens Early Access for the Tatum Tech App

Tatum Tech initiative has distributed 125+ computers, helped youth build over 350+ original games, and now launches a mobile app to track long-term impact.

The Tatum Tech App allows us to stay connected with participants, measure real outcomes, and support their growth into future creators, developers, and technologists.” — Leonard Tatum (Founder of Tatum Games)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatum Games today announced the continued expansion of Tatum Tech, its bi-annual community initiative designed to bridge the digital divide in South Los Angeles by providing underrepresented youth with access to technology, education, and career pathways in the videogame and technology industries. Alongside this announcement, Tatum Games is opening early signups for the Tatum Tech mobile app, a new platform built to extend engagement, skill development, and opportunity beyond the event itself.In 2025 alone, Tatum Tech reached more than 1,000+ total attendees, with 700+ youth participating directly in hands-on workshops, mentorship sessions, and laptop giveaways across multiple events. Participants learned from top industry professionals and received free computers to continue their creative and technical journeys at home.Across combined Tatum Tech events, participants collectively built more than 350+ original games from scratch, all created within five-hour guided sessions. These projects spanned a wide range of genres, including 2D platformers, action platformers, classic RPGs, and Fortnite UEFN experiences. In parallel, ongoing art and illustration workshops resulted in 500+ uniquely designed characters and original intellectual properties, giving youth exposure to both technical and creative disciplines within game development.Tatum Games also partnered with AT&T in 2025 to host the Annihilator Cup, a third major event focused on competitive gaming and esports. During the tournament, AT&T awarded $250,000 in prizes to winning teams, while Tatum Games distributed an additional 50 free computers to participating youth and families.Throughout the year, Tatum Tech welcomed speakers, mentors, and partners from across the entertainment, gaming, and non-profit sectors. Contributors included professionals from Disney, The Laughing Otter, MW Entertainment, Sony PlayStation, and game studios such as Shero Games, Elevator Jam, and Black Point Studios, alongside non-profit partners serving youth including Better Youth, Create Now, and Delete the Divide.In total, 125 free computers were distributed in 2025 to kids, teens, and families in need, helping ensure that access to technology does not become a barrier to learning or creativity.Building on this momentum, Tatum Games is launching the Tatum Tech App to support participants before, during, and after events. The app provides real-time event notifications, workshop sign-ups, participation tracking, and interactive coding and skill-building challenges. Post-event, it enables ongoing engagement through networking tools, job and internship opportunities, and continued learning resources. The app also connects users to games within the broader MIKROS ecosystem, allowing participants to discover and engage with games created by active developers.“Tatum Tech is not a one-day experience. It is a long-term pipeline from access to opportunity,” said Leonard Tatum , CEO of Tatum Games. “The Tatum Tech App allows us to stay connected with participants, measure real outcomes, and support their growth into future creators, developers, and technologists.”Tatum Games is now inviting game developers/studios, students, parents, educators, mentors, and community members to sign up early for the Tatum Tech App and receive updates about upcoming events and early access to the platform.Early signup is available here:Through Tatum Tech and the Tatum Tech App, Tatum Games continues its mission to expand access, measure impact, and build sustainable pathways into the gaming and technology industries for underrepresented youth.

Tatum Tech (Oct 2025) Recap Video

