Home Run Auto Group Acquires Bill Walsh Automotive Group Dealerships in Ottawa, Illinois

Group expands Illinois Presence

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Run Auto Group, a Midwest-based automotive retailer headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, today announced the acquisition of Bill Walsh Ford/Kia, Bill Walsh Honda and Bill Walsh Toyota in Ottawa, Illinois. The transaction officially closed on December 15, 2025 and the dealerships will be immediately rebranded as Ottawa Ford/Kia, Ottawa Honda and Ottawa Toyota. Also part of the transaction were the acquisition of Bill Walsh Chevrolet GMC which will be rebranded as Hamblock Chevrolet GMC, Joe Hamblock, Dealer Principal, as well as Sierra Motors, Sean Sivore, Dealer Principal, which will be rebranded as Ottawa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ottawa Mazda.With this acquisition, Home Run Auto Group expands its portfolio to nine dealership rooftops and strengthens its presence in Illinois. The group now employs approximately 400 team members across its growing network.“Community commitment and exceptional customer experience are at the core of everything we do,” said Jim Bozich, Owner of Home Run Auto Group.“Ottawa is a strong, values-driven community, and we are proud to invest in the future of this market while building meaningful relationships with customers and employees.”Mark Geiger, Co-Owner of Home Run Auto Group, added, “Our growth strategy has always been centered on people-our team members, our customers, our communities we serve. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver outstanding service, modern facilities and expanded opportunities for both customers and employees."Home Run Auto Group confirmed that expanded hiring is planned as part of the transition, as the company invests in staffing, operations and customer experience initiatives across the Starved Rock Country market.Bill Walsh, Jr said: “LaSalle County has been home to my family for four generations and the families and communities we have served have always been our heart and soul. We have been blessed to work side by side with such an incredible group of people over so many years. I’m confident that the community minded people at Home Run Auto Group, Hamblock Chevrolet GMC and Ottawa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Mazda will continue the Bill Walsh legacy with integrity, energy and a strong commitment to both customers and employees.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.