10to1PR Launches IVY Press Room, its Answer to GEO (SEO for AI)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10to1 Public Relations (10to1PR) , a public relations firm offering strategic communications services, has launched IVY Press Room, to transform client announcements, milestones, and thought leadership positioning into content designed to be discovered, cited, and shared by both journalists and generative AI systems.IVY Press Room is a core part of 10to1PR’s proprietary IVY platform, implementing the company’s GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) strategy. This digital PR strategy is designed to give its clients a boost and become the answer in AI searches.How IVY Press Room Works“IVY Press Room looks like a traditional company press room where a company lists various press releases and facts for the media and the public to review, but it does much more than that,” said Josh Weiss, President and Founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations. “In addition to being AI-optimized behind the scenes, IVY Press Room turns company announcements into simplified question-and-answer formats designed for easy searching and citation by AI answer engines.”The optimized questions and answers are designed for AI web scraping algorithms to find easily. They are also fed into other platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and X, to expand a company’s reach and improve brand visibility in AI across various platforms and conversational search queries.Understanding GEO Technology and MetricsGEO, also known as Answer Engine Optimization, functions as SEO for AI systems. Unlike traditional SEO that aims to rank on search engine results pages, GEO focuses on becoming the direct answer to AI queries through natural language processing (NLP).When users ask questions through AI search, they receive immediate answers without clicking links or conducting further research.Everyone wants their company to be the answer, but AI platforms aren't revealing how their systems choose sources, leaving businesses to make educated guesses. However, recent studies do offer insights. A 2025 Muck Rack report found that AI systems cite earned media (legitimate news stories written by reporters) in over 89% of their responses.Company fact sheets and FAQs also serve as valuable AI content discovery sources. It’s this combination of earned news stories, AI-friendly formatting, and discoverable FAQs that influenced how 10to1PR designed IVY Press Room and updated its staff processes to maximize results for clients.Client Benefits“IVY Press Room gives our clients an advantage by providing more ways to get noticed,” Weiss explained. “In addition to our ongoing efforts to get our clients earned media coverage and position them as thought leaders, IVY Press Room repurposes taking the company details and announcements we’re already sharing with reporters into an AI-optimized question and answer format that’s easier for AI to find and use as part of their GEO answer engines.”IVY Press Room is being offered to 10to1PR clients at no additional cost as part of their ongoing retainer-based engagement. 10to1PR first began its AI journey in 2023, making it an early adopter compared to many PR industry competitors. This led the company to launch its proprietary IVY platform in 2024.For more information on IVY Press Rooms visit: https://ivypressroom.com or https://10to1pr.com/ivypressroom About 10to1PR:For more than a decade, Scottsdale, Arizona-based 10 to 1 Public Relations (10to1PR) has been offering public relations services that are targeted, compelling, and achieve its clients’ goals. 10to1PR’s creative plans and messages are distinctive and memorable with original, highly relevant approaches to storytelling that break through the noise and grab the attention of media outlets and target audiences. 10to1PR works with B2B, B2G and service-oriented B2C companies across North America, offering a variety of services including media relations, product launches, crisis communication management, awards submissions, trade show media, and more. Learn more about 10to1PR’s services and success stories at 10to1pr.com.

