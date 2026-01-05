C&M’s New Developments for the North American Market in 2026: What to Expect

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-driven initiatives focused on productivity, customer experience, and the transformation of corporate service operations.C&M, a company specializing in corporate unified communications, announces a set of initiatives that will strengthen its presence in the North American market in 2026, with a strong focus on innovation, artificial intelligence, and the transformation of corporate customer service. The company reinforces its commitment to delivering solutions that increase productivity, enhance customer experience, and transform support operations through AI.The adoption of artificial intelligence in customer service is still evolving — not reaching saturation. In recent years, companies across multiple industries in the United States have been seeking tools that make their teams more agile, reduce operational costs, and ensure faster responses in an environment where consumers are increasingly demanding.Industry studies show that AI in customer service already delivers consistent gains, including faster issue resolution, reduced repetitive tasks, and significant improvements in operational efficiency. AI has become a partner to human agents, expanding service capacity and enabling personalized responses at scale.“Artificial intelligence is designed to enhance customer service, not replace it. In 2026, we want to help companies build smarter, faster, and more reliable operations by combining technology with human expertise,” says Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M.Why AI Is Becoming a Priority for North American CompaniesThe market is experiencing a race toward modernization. As pressure for better customer experience grows, so does interest in solutions that:1. Automate repetitive processes;2. Support human agents in complex cases;3. Deliver consistent 24/7 customer service;4. Enable data-driven personalization;5. Increase productivity without proportional growth in headcount.This movement is especially relevant for companies that must maintain high service standards, manage demand peaks, or operate with lean teams.What to Expect from C&M in 2026C&M is expanding its operations with strategic initiatives aimed at the North American market, including:• New AI-powered features integrated into cloud telephony, focused on intelligent call analysis, service prioritization, workflow automation, and decision-making insights;• Strategic partnerships and relationship-building initiatives to connect with corporate leaders interested in modernizing their operations;• An expanded agenda of events and activations showcasing the real-world impact of AI on productivity, efficiency, and customer experience;• Expansion of its technology portfolio, reinforcing C&M’s position as a complete corporate communications solutions partner.“2026 will be a year of accelerated growth and major announcements. Our focus is to support companies that want to transform customer service into a competitive advantage through artificial intelligence,” Carrijo adds.About C&M ExecutiveFounded in 2002, C&M Executive is a Brazilian company specializing in cloud-based corporate communications and IT support. Recognized for its innovation and solution quality, it has become one of GoTo’s leading partners in Latin America and is part of Grupo C&M, alongside Vocom — one of the most comprehensive cloud telephony platforms on the market.Operating in Brazil, the United States, and Mexico, C&M serves companies of all sizes, including DASA, Dolce & Gabbana, Smart Fit, Unimed, Avenue, and Cultura Inglesa. Under the leadership of Emerson Carrijo (CEO) and Leandro Motta (COO), the company continues to expand its international presence and strengthen its commitment to connecting companies and markets through technology, trust, and excellence.More information: www.cemexecutive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.