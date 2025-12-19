OVO Salons Announces National Franchise Expansion Following Successful Launch of First Franchised Location

OVO Salon Team Cumming GA

Revolutionary salon concept born from recession-era resilience now poised for nationwide growth with veteran franchise leadership team

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVO Salons, a pioneering salon brand that empowers stylists through a groundbreaking business model centered on respect, professional development, and financial fairness, today announced its national franchise expansion strategy. The announcement follows the successful August opening of its first franchised location in Franklin, Tennessee, and builds on 17 years of proven operational success.

Founded in 2008 by Sheryl Kirby and her daughter, stylist Meg Carpenter, OVO Salons emerged from adversity during the Great Recession. When Kirby was suddenly laid off from her interior design position at an Atlanta-based homebuilder and Carpenter found the salon industry discouraging after graduating from cosmetology school, the mother-daughter duo decided to build something better. Their original Cumming, Georgia location has thrived ever since, creating a blueprint for what a stylist-centered salon can achieve.

"We started OVO Salons because we believed stylists deserved more—more respect, more support, and more of what they earn," said Sheryl Kirby, Co-Founder. "What began as our response to challenging times has become a proven model that transforms careers. Seeing this vision now expand through franchising is incredibly fulfilling."

The franchise expansion is led by Kurt Landwehr, Founder and CEO of OVO Salons Franchise, LLC, whose deep industry expertise and vision are driving the brand's growth trajectory. Under Landwehr's leadership, OVO Salons differentiates itself in a crowded market by addressing longstanding pain points in the salon industry, where stylists often face unfavorable commission structures and limited professional growth opportunities.

"OVO Salons represents a radically new approach in an industry that has been stuck in outdated models for far too long," said Kurt Landwehr. "Our stylists keep more of what they earn while working in an environment built on fairness and kindness. This isn't just good ethics—it's smart business. When stylists thrive, everyone succeeds, and our franchise partners are seeing that firsthand."

The brand's first franchised location opened August 12, 2025, in the Cool Springs area of Franklin, Tennessee, operated by franchisees Bruce and Kristen Brady along with their daughter-in-law, Abigail Brady. The multi-generational family's salon has demonstrated strong early performance, validating the franchise model's viability in new markets.

"From the moment we discovered OVO Salons, we knew this was something special," said Bruce Brady, Franchisee. "The culture, the business model, the support system—it all made sense. We're not just running a salon; we're creating opportunities for talented stylists to build real careers. The response from both stylists and clients in Cool Springs has exceeded our expectations."

"What drew us to OVO was the genuine commitment to doing right by stylists," added Kristen Brady, Franchisee. "This is a brand built on integrity, and that foundation makes all the difference. We're proud to bring this concept to our community and excited to be part of its growth story."

Supporting the national expansion is a seasoned executive team with extensive franchise industry experience. Mark Kovach serves as Chief Development Officer, Chantal Kovach as Chief Operating Officer, and Michael St Jacques as Chief Marketing Officer—all longtime franchise veterans who bring proven expertise to OVO Salons' growth strategy.

OVO Salons is actively seeking qualified franchise partners who share the brand's commitment to stylist empowerment and operational excellence. The company is targeting strategic markets across the United States for expansion throughout 2026 and beyond.

For franchise opportunities and additional information about OVO Salons Franchise, visit our franchise site or contact Mark Kovach, Chief Development Officer at markkovach@ovosalons.com.

About OVO Salons

OVO Salons is a revolutionary salon franchise brand founded on the principle that stylists deserve an environment where they can reach professional heights rarely afforded in the industry. Established in 2008 in Cumming, Georgia, by Sheryl Kirby and Meg Carpenter, OVO Salons creates a culture based on respect, professional development, fairness, and kindness, while enabling stylists to keep more of what they earn. Now franchising under a veteran executive team, OVO Salons is expanding nationally to bring its proven, stylist-centered model to communities across the country.

