Chef Annaluna Karkar and Après L’Étoile Earn Three Bronze Medals at the Academy of Chocolate, London

CARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Après L’Étoile, the artisan chocolate collective founded by award-winning Chef and Chocolatier Annaluna Karkar, is proud to announce the brand’s latest recognition at the Academy of London by earning three Bronze Medals across multiple categories.The recognized creations — Raspberry Tea & Pistachio Crisp, Coffee Caramel & Pecan Crunch, and Walnut Cinnamon Baklava — reflect Karkar’s distinctive approach to chocolate: bold, curious, and deeply expressive flavor combinations designed to surprise and linger.**Bronze Medal Winner - Flavoured Milk Chocolate Bar**Après L’Étoile Raspberry Tea & Pistachio CrispA bright infusion of raspberry tea layered with buttery pistachio crisp, offering a refined balance of floral aromatics, texture, and finish.**Bronze Medal Winner - Flavoured Dark Chocolate Bar**Après L’Étoile Coffee Caramel & Pecan CrunchA richly layered bar combining toasted pecans, deep caramel, and aromatic coffee for a bold yet elegant experience.**Bronze Medal Winner - Flavoured Milk Chocolate Bar**Après L’Étoile Walnut Cinnamon BaklavaA reimagined version of a cherished childhood treat inspired by Karkar’s father. Walnut praline blended with cinnamon, hints of nutmeg and cardamom, and toasted kataifi brings one of her earliest flavor memories vividly to life.Chef Karkar’s work is grounded in classical technique and creative exploration. In her formative years, she trained extensively under world-renowned Chef Stéphane Tréand, MOF, refining the discipline of pastry craftsmanship while developing her signature flavor sensibility. Her international experience includes serving on Chef Christophe Rull’s prep team at the 2022 World Chocolate Masters in Paris, and most recently, working alongside the team at Maison Caffet in Troyes, France in 2025.Underlying every Après L’Étoile creation is an unwavering commitment to eco-conscious kitchen practices, responsibly sourced, single-origin ingredients, and thoughtful packaging. For Karkar, the integrity of the craft matters just as much as the final creation.**About the Academy of Chocolate**Established in 2005, the Academy of Chocolate Awards was founded to discover, acknowledge, and showcase the world’s most talented craft chocolate producers and the finest chocolate products available globally.**About Après L’Étoile**Founded in 2025 by Chef and Chocolatier Annaluna Karkar, Après L’Étoile is a Carmel, California–based, small-batch chocolate collective celebrated for its bold flavor combinations, refined execution, and uncompromising standards. Karkar’s work has been recognized by both the Academy of Chocolate in London and the International Chocolate Salon, earning a devoted following among chefs, judges, and chocolate enthusiasts alike.Web – apresletoile.comInstagram – @apresletoilechocolateFor media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Diana Sproveri, Sproveri PRinquiries@sproveripr.com

