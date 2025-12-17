Affordable Animal Health Certificates Now Available UK-Wide

Easy, Cheap and Conveneient Pet travel documentation Easy, Cheap and Conveneient Pet travel documentation at Vet Home Certs

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vet Home Certs, a leading UK provider of Animal Health Certificates (AHCs), has announced the continued expansion of its services across the United Kingdom, making affordable and accessible pet travel certification available to owners nationwide.The service now covers large parts of England and Scotland, with availability stretching from Perthshire in the north to Brighton on the south coast. Vet Home Certs currently operates through 39 collection point locations and 19 home visit areas, with new regions being added on a regular basis in response to growing demand.Recent additions to the network include Worcester, South Devon, Perthshire, Fife, Newcastle, Harrogate, Buckinghamshire, South London, Surrey, Bristol and Somerset. This expansion reflects a rising number of pet owners seeking a simpler and more cost-effective way to obtain Animal Health Certificates following changes to UK pet travel rules.Since the UK left the European Union, pet passports are no longer valid for travel from Great Britain to the EU. Instead, pet owners must obtain an Animal Health Certificate for each trip. While many veterinary practices offer AHCs, the service is often expensive and difficult to book, particularly during busy periods or outside standard working hours.Vet Home Certs was created specifically to address these challenges. Rather than fitting AHCs around general clinical work, the company focuses solely on pet travel certification. This allows the process to be planned in advance, with paperwork prepared ahead of the appointment and minimal disruption for both pets and owners.Appointments are designed to be straightforward and efficient. Once the documentation is ready, the final appointment typically involves scanning the pet’s microchip, checking rabies vaccination details and completing the required signatures. This approach reduces appointment times and helps keep stress levels low, particularly for nervous animals.One of the key differences with Vet Home Certs is how appointments are delivered. Pet owners can choose between home visits or attending a local collection point, depending on what suits them best. Many areas also offer evening and weekend availability, which is often difficult to find through traditional veterinary clinics.Cost has been another major concern for pet owners since AHCs were introduced. Vet Home Certs offers prices starting from £79, significantly lower than many standard veterinary fees. By streamlining the process and operating at scale, the company has been able to keep prices transparent and affordable without compromising on compliance or quality.This approach has resonated strongly with pet owners. Vet Home Certs currently holds a 5.0-star average rating based on more than 310 Google reviews, with customers frequently highlighting the clarity of the process, the convenience of appointments and the savings compared to local veterinary practices.The company works with a growing UK-wide network of experienced Official Veterinarians, all authorised to issue Animal Health Certificates. Each vet follows a consistent process, ensuring that certificates are completed correctly and meet current regulatory requirements for EU travel.Vet Home Certs continues to invest in expanding its coverage, with further locations planned over the coming months. Pet owners are encouraged to check the interactive map on the company’s website to see the most up-to-date list of areas covered.As demand for pet travel remains high, Vet Home Certs aims to remove unnecessary barriers and ensure that travelling with pets is not limited by cost or access to services. By focusing on efficiency, affordability and nationwide reach, the company is positioning itself as a practical solution for pet owners across the UK.

