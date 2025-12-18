Ayesha Fawad Joins e.Republic to Lead Engineering Strategy and AI Innovation

Ayesha Fawad joins e.Republic as Vice President of Engineering.

Veteran engineering leader to advance AI-enabled platforms and support the company’s next phase of growth

Ayesha's leadership strengthens our ability to innovate responsibly while remaining closely aligned with the needs of state and local government and education leaders.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic , the nation’s leading media, market intelligence, and public-private events company focused on state and local government and education, today announced the appointment of Ayesha Fawad as Vice President of Software Engineering. In this role, Ayesha will lead engineering strategy and execution across e.Republic’s digital platforms, supporting the company’s media, data, and events businesses and advancing future-ready, AI-enabled capabilities for e.Republic’s public- and private-sector audiences.Ayesha brings more than a decade of experience from Comcast, where she rose from senior engineer to Director of Architecture and Solution Design and helped build Xfinity Mobile from a greenfield concept into a multi-billion-dollar business. As an early technical leader, she bridged business strategy and execution while designing scalable architectures and enabling teams to move from idea to production. Most recently, she led the deployment of AI-driven platforms, including generative AI and large language models, to improve developer productivity within complex, regulated environments.At e.Republic, Fawad will focus on building new, high-impact technology initiatives, creating platforms and capabilities that enable teams to move faster, collaborate more effectively, and deliver more consistent experiences across the company. Her work will center on modernizing shared systems and thoughtfully applying AI to solve real customer problems, ensuring that innovation supports the trust, transparency, and reliability required by public-sector audiences."As e.Republic continues to grow and evolve, our ability to deliver trusted insights and customer ROI at scale depends on a strong, modern technology foundation,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “Ayesha brings deep experience leading platform transformation and applying AI in complex environments where credibility matters. Her leadership strengthens our ability to innovate responsibly while meeting the needs of state and local government and education leaders, and the companies who serve them.”“e.Republic has a powerful mission, strong and supportive leadership, and a meaningful opportunity to build platforms that make a difference in the nation’s communities,” said Ayesha Fawad, Vice President of Software Engineering at e.Republic. “I’m excited to work across the organization to build scalable, customer-centered technology that supports innovation while meeting government and education’s high expectations for trust and transparency.”Based in the Philadelphia area, Ayesha will work closely with e.Republic’s leadership and teams nationwide to advance the company’s technology roadmap and support its next phase of growth.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.