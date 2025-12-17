First Annual National Unity Day Unites Communities Nationwide Through Sheriff-Led Giving Events

Genesee County's 6th Annual Holiday Spectacular on National Unity Day 2025 US United's Unity Seats recipients on the field at the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk The King Center volunteers at Cobb County's Santa on Wheels event

Inaugural celebration activates in 20+ communities across America, from Flint to Los Angeles, proving unity happens through action

National Unity Day gave millions of Americans permission to reach out, reconnect, and rebuild what matters. That's how we change the culture.” — Adam Mizel, co-founder, US United

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural National Unity Day on December 13, 2025, successfully demonstrated that Americans are ready to choose community connection over division, with celebrations spanning from coast to coast. US United, in partnership with the Sheriff Unity Network (SUN), coordinated giving events in 20 communities nationwide – from Alabama to Montana, Milwaukee to Tallahassee – reaching thousands of families during the holiday season.

The officially recognized day, registered with the National Day Registry, called on Americans to come together, celebrate shared humanity, and build bridges to create a more united society. Three signature events anchored the nationwide celebration, each demonstrating unity in action through collaboration between law enforcement, community organizations, and everyday Americans.

Genesee County's Holiday Spectacular Sets the Standard

In Flint, Michigan, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office hosted its 6th Annual Holiday Spectacular, a powerful reminder of what community is truly about – coming together, supporting one another, and spreading kindness and unity. The event, which has become a cornerstone of the community's holiday season, brought together volunteers, local organizations, and families for a day of giving and connection.

"The Holiday Spectacular represents everything we believe about unity. It's not just a concept, it's an action," said Sheriff Chris Swanson, co-founder of US United and Genesee County Sheriff. "When we see families from every background coming together to support their neighbors, when we see volunteers giving their time, when we see children's faces light up, that's the America we're fighting for. That's the unity that will save our country."

National Stage: Unity Takes the Field at Bucked Up LA Bowl

At the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk in Los Angeles, National Unity Day received national visibility when two local families joined the US United team and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for an on-field moment celebrating unity. The families met NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and shared the game experience together in Unity Seats, US United's program that brings people from different backgrounds together through shared sports fandom.

The moment demonstrated sports' unique power to unite Americans across differences, broadcasting the message of National Unity Day to a national television audience and stadium crowd.

King Center Partnership Launches with Santa on Wheels

In Cobb County, Georgia, the Sheriff's Office spread holiday joy through its annual Santa on Wheels (Santa Sobre Ruedas) program on December 13th, distributing free toys to students and families at two middle schools. US United and The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) partnered with the Sheriff's Office, sending volunteers to support the event and launching a new collaboration dedicated to elevating unity, service, and reconnection nationwide.

The partnership between US United and The King Center honors Dr. King's legacy of bringing people together across differences through nonviolent social change and community action.

Sheriff Unity Network Activates Coast to Coast

Beyond the three signature events, the Sheriff Unity Network activated giving events in communities including Birmingham, Alabama; Bitterroot Valley, Montana; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Tallahassee, Florida, among others. The SUN network, comprising nearly 100 sheriffs nationwide, demonstrates that elected law enforcement leaders are uniquely positioned to unify their communities through civic engagement and collaborative programming.

"The first National Unity Day proved what we discovered during our Unity in Action Tour this summer: Americans aren't as divided as politicians and media portray," said Adam Mizel, co-founder of US United. "From Flint to Los Angeles to towns across America, people showed up to support their neighbors, build connections, and choose unity over division. This is just the beginning. We're building a movement that gives Americans the tools to reunite our country, one community at a time."

Building Momentum for 2026

Following the successful launch of Unity Day, US United’s goal is to triple participation in 2026, expand Unity Seats to more professional sports teams and venues, grow the Sheriff Unity Network across all states, and increase Holiday Spectacular-style giving events to 100+ communities. They will continue to promote the Unity Pledge, and ask supporters to help change the algorithm by posting positive examples of unity.

National Unity Day will return on the second Saturday of December 2026, continuing to provide Americans with tangible opportunities to build bridges in their communities.

"Unity doesn't mean seeing eye-to-eye on every issue. It means choosing to respect each other and remember our shared humanity first," Mizel added. "National Unity Day gave millions of Americans permission to reach out, reconnect, and rebuild what matters. That's how we change the culture."

About US United

US United is a not-for-profit media collective building unity through storytelling, service, and human connection. Co-founded by business leader Adam Mizel and Sheriff Chris Swanson following Swanson's decision to march with George Floyd protesters in 2020, the organization proves that Americans share common values and can bridge divides through community engagement. Programs include the Sheriff Unity Network, Holiday Spectacular giving events, Unity Seats at sporting events, and monthly unity conversations.

About the Sheriff Unity Network

The Sheriff Unity Network (SUN) was created by US United as a first-of-its-kind national collaboration comprising nearly 100 sheriffs across the country committed to supporting their counties through civic engagement and community building. SUN members go beyond "protect and serve" to actively unify their communities through collaborative programming and shared best practices.

Media Contact:

Kelly Vogt Campbell

Intuitive Communications for US United

kelly@intuitivecomms.co

Learn More:

Website: us-united.org

Instagram: @us_united_org

Hashtag: #NationalUnityDay

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.