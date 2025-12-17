Submit Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtreme Action Park Welcomes Santa for Free Holiday Photos This December

Xtreme Action Park is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life with a special visit from Santa Claus! Families are invited to take a FREE photo with Santa on select dates this December at South Florida’s largest indoor entertainment venue.

This festive experience is the perfect way for kids and families to capture a memorable holiday moment while enjoying all the thrilling attractions Xtreme Action Park has to offer—from go-kart racing and bowling to roller skating and arcade games.

Santa Photo Dates & Times:
December 6: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
December 13: 3:30 PM – 8:00 PM
December 20: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Photos with Santa are completely free and available on a first-come, first-served basis during event hours.

“This is a fun and festive way for families to celebrate the season together,” said a spokesperson for Xtreme Action Park. “We’re excited to spread holiday cheer and give back to our community with this special experience.”

Winter Break Hours (December 19 – January 4)
Sunday: 10:30 AM – Midnight
Monday – Thursday: 11:00 AM – Midnight
Friday: 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM
Saturday: 10:30 AM – 1:00 AM

Holiday Hours:
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Christmas Day (Dec 25): 1:00 PM – Midnight
New Year’s Eve (Dec 31): 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM
New Year’s Day (Jan 1): 11:00 AM – Midnight

Location:
Xtreme Action Park
5300 Powerline Road
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Alexa Kierecki
Xtreme Action Park
+1 (954) 491-6265
Christmas at Xtreme Action Park

You just read:

Xtreme Action Park Welcomes Santa for Free Holiday Photos This December

