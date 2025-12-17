Xtreme Action Park Welcomes Santa for Free Holiday Photos This December

Take you FREE photo with Santa Xtreme action park is bringing the holiday cheer! Xtreme bringing family's together for the holidays!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtreme Action Park Welcomes Santa for Free Holiday Photos This DecemberXtreme Action Park is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life with a special visit from Santa Claus! Families are invited to take a FREE photo with Santa on select dates this December at South Florida’s largest indoor entertainment venue.This festive experience is the perfect way for kids and families to capture a memorable holiday moment while enjoying all the thrilling attractions Xtreme Action Park has to offer—from go-kart racing and bowling to roller skating and arcade games.Santa Photo Dates & Times:December 6: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PMDecember 13: 3:30 PM – 8:00 PMDecember 20: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PMPhotos with Santa are completely free and available on a first-come, first-served basis during event hours.“This is a fun and festive way for families to celebrate the season together,” said a spokesperson for Xtreme Action Park. “We’re excited to spread holiday cheer and give back to our community with this special experience.”Winter Break Hours (December 19 – January 4)Sunday: 10:30 AM – MidnightMonday – Thursday: 11:00 AM – MidnightFriday: 11:00 AM – 1:00 AMSaturday: 10:30 AM – 1:00 AMHoliday Hours:Christmas Eve (Dec 24): 11:00 AM – 6:00 PMChristmas Day (Dec 25): 1:00 PM – MidnightNew Year’s Eve (Dec 31): 11:00 AM – 1:00 AMNew Year’s Day (Jan 1): 11:00 AM – MidnightLocation:Xtreme Action Park5300 Powerline RoadFort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Christmas at Xtreme Action Park

