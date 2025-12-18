Tatum Games Launches MIKROS Marketing: A 'One-Click Go Viral' Solution for Indie Game Studios

MIKROS Marketing leverages an expansive gamer network, millions of influencers, and real-world activations to outperform traditional ad networks.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatum Games today announced the release of MIKROS Marketing , a revolutionary marketing engine designed specifically for indie game developers struggling to compete in a saturated advertising landscape dominated by Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads.Powered by the MIKROS ecosystem, the new one-click marketing solution connects game developers to a network of:* Growing 250,000+ highly targeted gamers across partnered Discord communities* 3.2+ million influencers via agency partners* Real-world activations and events through Tatum TechThe service addresses industry-wide issues such as ineffective targeting, low ROI, and unnecessary ad rejections.Key Benefits* Instant campaign activation* Highly targeted gamer audiences* Automated influencer matching* Integrated analytics via MIKROS Analytics* Lower costs than traditional ad networks“Indie game developers don’t just need ads, they need attention,” said Leonard Tatum . “MIKROS Marketing gives them the advantage they deserve.”Game Developers/Studios can learn more at: https://developer.tatumgames.com/ About Tatum GamesTatum Games empowers indie game developers and small game studios with unrivaled access to industry data and community. Through cutting-edge technology and community programs, Tatum Games combines analytics, marketing, and Network Effects to help game studios succeed while fostering social impact, including tech education and access for underrepresented youth.

