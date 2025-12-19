Westbrooke Associates Introduces Gold-Backed Investment Opportunity

In partnership with Own Gold Global Ltd, Westbrooke Associates provides access to a professionally managed, gold-backed investment opportunity aligned with current market conditions. Westbrooke Associates introduces a structured approach to investing in gold, highlighting asset-backed strategies designed to offer transparency and professional oversight. Gold is back in focus for investors amid ongoing inflation, currency pressure and global uncertainty.

Gold continues to stand out due to its global liquidity, tangible value and long-term relevance. Our role is to introduce opportunities reflecting these dynamics, supported by transparency.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates has announced the introduction of a gold -backed investment opportunity as part of its continued focus on asset-backed and alternative investment strategies designed to perform in uncertain market conditions.As inflation, interest rate pressures and currency volatility continue to shape global markets, investor attention has increasingly turned towards assets with tangible backing and long-term resilience. Gold, in particular, has re-emerged as a strategic component within diversified portfolios, supported by sustained institutional demand and its historical role as a store of value.Through Westbrooke Associates, eligible investors are now able to access a structured gold-backed investment opportunity introduced in partnership with Own Gold Global Ltd, a UK-incorporated gold trading and investment company with international operations spanning the UK, the UAE, Asia and Australia. Own Gold Global Ltd operates a vertically integrated gold trading model that focuses on efficiency, repeatability and transparency.By sourcing gold directly from established supply networks and trading through accredited refineries, the company is able to complete multiple gold trading cycles each year.This repeatable structure underpins a consistent operational approach rather than reliance on one-off transactions or speculative price movements. Rather than supplying physical gold to investors, the company deploys investor capital into insured gold trading cycles, generating returns through repeat buy-and-sell transactions.Unlike traditional gold investments that require physical ownership or long-term price appreciation, Own Gold’s model sources, refines and trades within defined timeframes, allowing capital to be deployed and recycled efficiently. This approach reduces exposure to prolonged market timing risk while maintaining a direct link to the underlying asset.Over recent years, central banks globally have increased gold reserves at historically elevated levels, reinforcing gold’s position as a strategic reserve asset rather than a speculative trade. At the same time, traditional asset classes such as property and equities have faced increased volatility, regulatory pressure and liquidity constraints.Unlike government-issued currencies such as pounds or dollars, gold cannot be devalued by monetary policy and has historically preserved purchasing power during periods of prolonged economic stress. These characteristics have contributed to renewed interest in gold-backed investment structures that combine asset backing with professional management.The investment is structured via UK loan notes and offers a range of term and income options, allowing investors to align exposure with individual portfolio objectives. Funds are handled through established banking channels, while security is provided through a fixed and floating charge over company assets. This investment offers transparent reporting and defined investment terms.Investor capital is deployed within a clearly defined structure, supported by insurance, auditing and trustee oversight. This framework is designed to provide investors with visibility over how capital is used and how returns are generated, aligning with the growing demand for transparency in alternative investments.Since its formation, Own Gold has expanded its international footprint and grown investor participation across multiple jurisdictions. As of mid-2025, the company reported over £8 million in total client investments and continued operational growth, reflecting sustained demand for structured, gold-backed opportunities.This growth has been supported by ongoing institutional interest in gold and a consistent execution of the company’s trading model. Westbrooke Associates has been appointed to introduce this opportunity, ensuring investors receive clear information, appropriate context and access to supporting materials as part of the evaluation process.As investors reassess portfolio construction in response to inflation, interest rate uncertainty and currency pressure, gold-backed strategies are increasingly being considered alongside other asset-backed alternatives. Own Gold’s approach offers exposure to gold’s long-term relevance while avoiding many of the practical challenges associated with physical ownership, providing a professionally managed route into the sector.Westbrooke Associates continues to expand its coverage of alternative and asset-backed investment opportunities, providing insight into sectors where tangible assets, defined structures and real-world demand intersect.For investors, this structure provides exposure to a globally traded asset, clear investment terms and a defined operational process. Alongside gold’s liquidity and long-established role as a store of value, this approach supports a balance between protecting capital and managing risk as market conditions evolve.Further information on this opportunity and other current investment themes is available by contacting the Investor Relations team at Westbrooke Associates, either through their website, telephone or by email.For media enquiries, please contact:

