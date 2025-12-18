phyt.live Launches a Free 3-month Fitness Challenge to Kickoff 2026

phytness challenge phytness challenge strength activity phytness challenge endurance activity

The phytness challenge is a free 3 month fitness program, starting in January 2026, with beginner and intermediate tracks in endurance, strength, and movement.

You don’t need a gym, fancy equipment, or lengthy workouts to be successful. You just need a plan, a supportive community, and small steps completed consistently.” — David Rudy, phyt.live co-founder

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- phyt.live , the online personal training platform that connects users with certified trainers anywhere in the world virtually, today announced the launch of their free 3-month phytness (fitness) challenge, starting January 1, 2026, designed to help beginners and experienced users to build strength, endurance, mobility, and lasting healthy habits.Beginning January 1, participants will start the free challenge following one, two, or all three structured fitness tracks: Endurance (e.g. walking, running), Strength (e.g. pushups, situps, planks), or Movement (e.g. stretching, yoga). Each track includes beginner and intermediate levels, ensuring individuals of all abilities can participate safely, confidently, and at their own pace.“This challenge was built to remove the barriers that stop people from starting or sticking with a workout routine ,” said David Rudy, cofounder of phyt.live. “You don’t need a gym, fancy equipment, or lengthy workouts to be successful. You just need a plan, a supportive community, and small steps completed consistently. That’s exactly what the phytness challenge delivers.”A Practical, Guided Plan for Real LifeEach week, participants receive:Three track-specific tasks aligned with their chosen levelOne supplemental task from each additional track (for those selecting multiple tracks)Optional bonus tasks for anyone who wants to go furtherWeekly trainer videos, tips, and educational contentAccess to the private community support Facebook group“Most people fall off fitness plans because they’re too complicated or too intense,” said Joe Jurczyk, cofounder of phyt.live. “We designed the phytness challenge to fit into real life schedules. Whether you’re just beginning, getting back into shape, or maintaining a solid foundation, these tasks will help you build real momentum.”Why a Fitness Challenge WorksFitness challenges work because they offer:Structure — participants know exactly what to do each weekProgression — workouts gradually increase in difficultyAccountability — weekly check-ins and email remindersCommunity — shared encouragement from peers and trainersFlexibility — tasks are designed for home, outdoors, or gym useUnlike many programs, the phyt.live phytness challenge requires no gym membership, no expensive gear, and no experience—making it an accessible way for anyone to build new habits or elevate their current fitness level.Completely Free for All Participantsphyt.live is offering this 3-month challenge at no cost, as part of its mission to make professional fitness guidance more accessible.Sign Up TodayIndividuals interested in joining the free 3 month phytness challenge can register atAbout phyt.livephyt.live is an online platform that connects users with certified personal trainers through live, one-on-one virtual sessions, anytime and anywhere. Its mission is to remove traditional barriers like travel, rigid schedules, and gym intimidation so that high-quality, personalized coaching is accessible to anyone with an internet connection. By allowing users to choose their trainer, schedule within the hour, and train from home or on the go, phyt.live helps more people build consistent fitness habits and improve their health on terms that fit their real lives.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or interviews, contact info@phyt.live.

