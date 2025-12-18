phyt.live Launches a Free 3-month Fitness Challenge to Kickoff 2026
The phytness challenge is a free 3 month fitness program, starting in January 2026, with beginner and intermediate tracks in endurance, strength, and movement.
Beginning January 1, participants will start the free challenge following one, two, or all three structured fitness tracks: Endurance (e.g. walking, running), Strength (e.g. pushups, situps, planks), or Movement (e.g. stretching, yoga). Each track includes beginner and intermediate levels, ensuring individuals of all abilities can participate safely, confidently, and at their own pace.
“This challenge was built to remove the barriers that stop people from starting or sticking with a workout routine ,” said David Rudy, cofounder of phyt.live. “You don’t need a gym, fancy equipment, or lengthy workouts to be successful. You just need a plan, a supportive community, and small steps completed consistently. That’s exactly what the phytness challenge delivers.”
A Practical, Guided Plan for Real Life
Each week, participants receive:
Three track-specific tasks aligned with their chosen level
One supplemental task from each additional track (for those selecting multiple tracks)
Optional bonus tasks for anyone who wants to go further
Weekly trainer videos, tips, and educational content
Access to the private community support Facebook group
“Most people fall off fitness plans because they’re too complicated or too intense,” said Joe Jurczyk, cofounder of phyt.live. “We designed the phytness challenge to fit into real life schedules. Whether you’re just beginning, getting back into shape, or maintaining a solid foundation, these tasks will help you build real momentum.”
Why a Fitness Challenge Works
Fitness challenges work because they offer:
Structure — participants know exactly what to do each week
Progression — workouts gradually increase in difficulty
Accountability — weekly check-ins and email reminders
Community — shared encouragement from peers and trainers
Flexibility — tasks are designed for home, outdoors, or gym use
Unlike many programs, the phyt.live phytness challenge requires no gym membership, no expensive gear, and no experience—making it an accessible way for anyone to build new habits or elevate their current fitness level.
Completely Free for All Participants
phyt.live is offering this 3-month challenge at no cost, as part of its mission to make professional fitness guidance more accessible.
Sign Up Today
Individuals interested in joining the free 3 month phytness challenge can register at
https://phyt.live/challenge.
About phyt.live
phyt.live is an online platform that connects users with certified personal trainers through live, one-on-one virtual sessions, anytime and anywhere. Its mission is to remove traditional barriers like travel, rigid schedules, and gym intimidation so that high-quality, personalized coaching is accessible to anyone with an internet connection. By allowing users to choose their trainer, schedule within the hour, and train from home or on the go, phyt.live helps more people build consistent fitness habits and improve their health on terms that fit their real lives.
