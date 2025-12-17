Sierra Leone Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

Komrabai Dumbuya - DDG Grant Winner - Sierra Leone Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winner Grant Winner from Sierra Leone Grant Winner from Sierra Leone Karim Kamara - DDG Grant Winner - Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. https://upglive.org/upgbiashara.

Sierra Leone has dazzled us with brilliant entrepreneurs. We look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from Sierra Leone” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 350 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara As a priority country, entrepreneurs from Sierra Leone will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, entrepreneurs from Sierra Leone also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“Sierra Leone has dazzled us with brilliant entrepreneurs. They have been rockstar winners of the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. And we look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from Sierra Leone,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the grant promotes creativity and inclusivity. Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodPrior winners from Sierra Leone include:Salamatu Conteh a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Sierra Leone is a winner of the $20,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. She specializes in Beauty products. Her business is called Salisha's 232 and was founded in the year 2020 with a primary focus on offering custom jewelry and accessories. The product line includes personalized name necklaces, bracelets, anklets, and earrings, with the aim of providing high-quality pieces that are accessible to everyone. The company's mission is to not only provide stylish adornments but also to create meaningful memories for customers to cherish in the future.Isata Jalloh is a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur. She is the Founder of the STEM Garage digital learning center, recognized for her work in technology education for youth, and has received accolades, including being a winner of the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. STEM Garage teaches engineering, robotics, and coding to primary students, and mentors teams for national competitions. She is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Komrabai Dumbuya a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Sierra Leone, is a climate‑smart agripreneur with seven years in national and international cashew farming and founder of Wanwod Development SL Ltd. In Sanda Magbolontor Chiefdom I run a 20‑acre demo farm, have transplanted 1,400 cashew trees, and trained 117 farmers (45% women). He is currently developing the CashewLink App, a traceability app linking 8,500 farmers to global markets. He is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Mohamed Kamara, a recipient of the $5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant in the Class of 2024, leads Sarakoh Foods. Sarakoh Foods, is an agro-processing enterprise based in Sierra Leone. It is dedicated to promoting sustainable beekeeping and the production of pure, unadulterated, and hygienically packed honey. The project aims to solve post-harvest challenges faced by local beekeepers - specifically processing, quality control, packaging, and marketing.UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Sierra Leone, Mohamed Samu, a recipient of the $5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is developing an innovative fertilizer. The fertiliser offers insects as fertiliser and protein for livestock. The goal of this project was to pilot the use of Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) as a source of fertiliser and protein for livestock and aquaculture in Sierra Leone. He is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Karim Kamara a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Sierra Leone, is an agribusiness graduate, a climate advocate, social entrepreneur, and the co-founder of Sewafrez, a climate-focused agribusiness designing cold storage solutions to curb post-harvest losses in off-grid farming communities. We are committed to helping smallholder farmers increase income, reduce food waste, and adapt to climate challenges through sustainable innovation tailored to local realities. He is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Habib Turay a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Sierra Leone, leads Sierra Pork SL Limited. An innovative agri-business dedicated to providing quality pork products to locals. Sierra Pork SL Limited has positioned itself as a key player in the region’s agricultural sector, strongly emphasizing sustainability, animal welfare, and community development. Sierra Pork has grown from a small-scale farm to a significant producer in the region. Operations include state-of-the-art facilities for breeding, raising, and processing pigs. They prioritize animal welfare and adhere to rigorous health and safety standards to ensure the production of high-quality pork. He is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.As a priority country in 2026, entrepreneurs from Sierra Leone now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2026 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara

UPG Biashara - An Introduction and Why We Care About Entrepreneurs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.