Kandace Munn to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kandace Munn, founder of FAEO Entertainment Productions LLC and a victims’ advocate known for her work supporting families impacted by DWI, domestic violence, and horrific crimes, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share her story of resilience, faith, and turning grief into action.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Munn will explore how surviving trauma, wrongful incarceration, and unimaginable loss can become the foundation for purpose-driven advocacy. She breaks down why speaking up matters—how community support, faith, and perseverance can help families navigate PTSD and grief, while pushing for stronger accountability and justice for victims. Viewers will walk away with renewed courage, deeper perspective, and a reminder that healing is possible—even after the unthinkable.“Stay true in your faith, don’t give up, and don’t be afraid to speak up and get help—no matter what’s going on,” said Munn.Kandace’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kandace-munn

