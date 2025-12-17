Michael Guajardo Elected to Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin Area, Reflects on Lifelong Connection

Michael Guajardo - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area Board of Directors Member

Michael Guajardo joins the Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin board, returning to the organization that shaped his youth and reaffirming commitment to giving back.

The Boys Club was a gift to all of us. It kept me off the streets, got me involved in sports, and taught me the value of teamwork.” — Michael Guajardo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across the nation reflect on the past year and look ahead to what comes next, attorney Michael Guajardo is taking a moment to honor the role that the Boys & Girls Clubs have played in his life—while stepping into a new chapter of service. Guajardo announced that he has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA), a position he describes as both humbling and deeply meaningful.For Guajardo, this new role is far more than a professional milestone; it is a full-circle moment rooted in childhood memories and formative experiences. Growing up in Lubbock as an only child with hardworking parents, Guajardo found the Boys Club—known today as the Boys & Girls Club—to be a safe haven and a source of opportunity.“I was what they call a ‘Club kid,’” Guajardo shared. “The Boys Club was a gift to all of us. It kept me off the streets, got me involved in sports, and taught me the value of teamwork.”For many children, including Guajardo, the Club served as a dependable after-school environment—somewhere to belong, learn, and grow while parents finished their workday. He credits the organization with instilling values that shaped him personally and professionally. As he got older, he remained involved by coaching and refereeing youth basketball games, hoping to contribute to the same positive experiences he received as a child.Years later, Guajardo reconnected with the mission of the Club when he attended a BGCAA gala. Listening to youth members share their stories reignited his passion for supporting the next generation. That renewed connection led to his participation as a judge for the organization’s Youth of the Year competition.The impact, he says, was profound.“Hearing their stories really struck a chord,” Guajardo said. “The young person our group nominated went on to win the 2026 Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Even having a small part in that warmed my heart and deepened my respect for the organization.”Now, as a newly elected member of the Board of Directors, Guajardo is committed to ensuring that today’s youth receive the same support and opportunities that shaped his own life. He emphasizes that his appointment is not a personal accolade, but a chance to give back.“This isn’t about bragging—it’s about helping kids,” he noted. “I know how important the Club can be, because I was once one of them.”Guajardo views the Boys & Girls Clubs as one of the most impactful ways individuals and businesses can invest in their communities. With programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles, BGCAA continues to serve thousands of young people across Central Texas.“The Club gave me—and so many others—a chance to grow, learn, and thrive,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to support this mission moving forward.”As the year comes to a close, Guajardo encourages others to reflect not only on where they come from, but on how they can give back. For him, joining the Board represents both a return to his roots and a renewed commitment to the next generation.“I’m a little older, but it’s nice to feel like a kid who’s back in the Club,” Guajardo said with a smile.The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area welcomes Guajardo’s leadership and looks forward to the insight and passion he brings as a former Club kid, community advocate, and dedicated supporter of youth empowerment.About Michael GuajardoMichael Guajardo is a top-rated Austin injury lawyer with more than 30 years of experience representing individuals and families in serious injury and wrongful death cases. As founder of Guajardo Injury Law , he is known for compassionate, results-driven advocacy. His early work defending insurance companies gives him valuable insight he now uses to fight for fair compensation for his clients. Recognized as a Super Lawyer and listed in Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in Austin, Guajardo pairs legal expertise with a deep commitment to helping those in need.

