BREAKING BARRIERS: Angel Ai Fuels Kellie Delka representing Puerto Rico at the 2026 Milan Olympics Games

Kellie Delka representing Puerto Rico at the 2026 Milan Olympics Games

Championing Grit, Representation, and the Spirit of “Nothing Is Beyond Reach™” on the World Stage

“Kellie Delka embodies the very ethos of Angel Ai: that relentless drive, resilience, and belief in one’s dreams can defy all expectations. Her courage to pursue excellence inspires us all.” — Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Angel Ai

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Ai, the pioneering AI-driven technology and social impact platform built on the philosophy that Nothing Is Beyond Reach™, today announces strategic support for Winter Olympian Kellie Delka. This partnership directly champions the relentless drive of the self-funded athlete who continues to redefine what is possible for Puerto Rico on the global athletic stage. Kellie Delka will be representing Puerto Rico at the 2026 Milan Olympics GamesKellie Delka, a North Texas-born athlete, has captivated international attention by mastering the thrilling sport of skeleton—racing face-first down iced tracks at speeds exceeding 80 mph. With every descent, she proudly carries the banner of Puerto Rico.Delka’s journey is a powerful testament to passion and perseverance. Her path, from track and cheer at the University of North Texas to becoming the first skeleton athlete to represent Puerto Rico in international competition and the Winter Olympics, is historic. She qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and is now targeting a second Olympic appearance, fixed on bringing home Puerto Rico’s inaugural Winter Games medal.As a self-funded elite competitor, Delka shoulders the enormous costs of training, travel, specialized equipment, and global competition—a true measure of her grit. Angel Ai’s support is a decisive assist, designed to alleviate these financial and logistical hurdles, allowing her to focus her full intensity on training and making history.Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Angel Ai, shared the brand’s conviction:“Kellie Delka embodies the very ethos of Angel Ai: that relentless drive, resilience, and belief in one’s dreams can defy all expectations. Her courage to pursue excellence on and off the track inspires us all. We are honored to support her journey and stand with her as she continues to make history for Puerto Rico on the world stage. Nothing truly is beyond reach.”This collaboration reinforces Angel Ai’s commitment to championing diverse talent and empowering individuals who smash barriers—whether in sport, community, or technological innovation. Delka joins Angel Ai’s elite family of athletes and ambassadors who collectively reflect the brand’s powerful belief: With the right support and mindset, Nothing Is Beyond Reach™.About AngelAiAngelAiis the flagship fintech AI platform developed by Celligence International, LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi, having invested $125 million over the past eight years to build its intellectual property portfolio and foundational AI systems.As one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector, Celligence has engineered a novel AI comprised of self-generating neural cells that solve complex financial problems in real time. Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi’s architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform’s capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain, and more, all delivered through an intuitive conversational AI assistant.AngelAi’s mission is to make “AI you can bank on” a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed, and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond Reach™ with AngelAi’s empathetic technology.

