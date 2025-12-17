Yousuf Nabi Crowned 2025 Maranello Cup Champion with INTERNATIONALGT

Yousuf Nabi, 2025 Maranello Cup Champion

Yousuf Nabi, 2025 InternationalGT's Maranello Cup Champion

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTERNATIONALGT racing series proudly announces that Yousuf Nabi has been crowned the 2025 Maranello Cup Champion, marking a defining achievement in both his racing career and the continued growth of the Gotham Motorsports racing program.Yousuf first entered the Maranello Cup spotlight at the Sonoma Raceway event in April, where he was joined by his pro co-driver, Dario Capitanio. Competing in the series behind the wheel of the amazing Ferrari 488 Race Car, Yousuf immediately established himself as a championship contender. Over the course of the 2025 season, he delivered a commanding performance, dominating the Maranello Cup category in all the races he competed in, showcasing exceptional consistency, race craft, and composure.Beyond his on-track success, Yousuf founded Gotham Motorsports with a clear vision: to create a professional and affordable racing program dedicated to supporting and developing Ferrari drivers while expanding access to motorsports. The team is equally committed to STEM education and youth outreach initiatives, using racing as a platform to inspire the next generation. Gotham Motorsports has quickly earned respect throughout the paddock for its precision, preparation, and driver-focused approach.With the 2025 Maranello Cup Championship secured, Gotham Motorsports is already looking ahead. Yousuf and teammate Radu Muntean plan to return in 2026 with an expanded race schedule, continuing to grow the program and support Ferrari competitors across additional events in INTERNATIONALGT said Julie Bentley, President of InternationalGT racing series.“This championship reflects the commitment and hard work of the entire Gotham Motorsports crew,” the team stated. “Every result this season was earned through preparation, teamwork, and belief.”Congratulations to Yousuf Nabi and the entire Gotham Motorsports team on a well-deserved 2025 Maranello Cup Championship. The motorsport community looks forward to seeing them back on track in 2026.

