Dr. Trish Schneider to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Trish (Patricia) Schneider, DNP, PMHNP-BC, psychiatric nurse practitioner and functional medicine specialist, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on addressing the root causes of mental health challenges, restoring nervous system balance, and empowering families with whole-body healing tools.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Schneider will explore how blending psychiatry with functional medicine can transform the way families approach anxiety, emotional dysregulation, and chronic overwhelm. She breaks down how moving beyond symptom management to root-cause care can restore clarity, resilience, and long-term well-being. Viewers will walk away with practical tools and renewed hope for healing that treats the whole person.“You’re not out of options—real healing starts at the root,” said Schneider.Dr. Trish’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/trish-schneider

