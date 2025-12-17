Fletcher Roofing Launches Tile Underlayment Replacement Service to Protect Tucson Homes from Hidden Roof Failures

Tile Underlayment

The new program addresses aging tile roof underlayment, helping Tucson homeowners prevent costly water damage and extend the life of their roofing systems.

Our program is designed to educate homeowners, protect their investment, and extend the life of one of the most vital systems in their home.” — Simon Smart

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fletcher Roofing , a locally owned and highly rated roofing contractor serving Southern Arizona for the past eight years, has announced the expansion of its services to include a full Tile Underlayment Replacement Program designed to address one of Tucson’s most common and costly hidden home issues.While clay and concrete roof tiles often last several decades, the underlayment beneath them — especially the inexpensive felt paper used on many Tucson homes — typically fails within 12–20 years due to the region’s extreme heat and intense monsoon patterns. Because the tiles themselves can still look perfect from the street, most homeowners are unaware that their roof’s waterproofing layer may already be dried out, cracked, or deteriorated.“Tile roofs give the appearance of long-term durability, but the waterproofing layer underneath often tells a very different story,” said Simon Smart, spokesperson for Fletcher Roofing. “Our program is designed to educate homeowners, protect their investment, and extend the life of one of the most vital systems in their home.”A Full System Rebuild Using High-Grade MaterialsFletcher Roofing’s new service removes the existing tiles, replaces the outdated underlayment, and rebuilds the roof system using TRI-BUILTSelf-Adhering HT Underlayment, a significant upgrade over the felt paper found on many Tucson homes. The process includes:Complete removal of tilesTear-off of old underlayment and battensFull decking inspection and repairsInstallation of high-grade synthetic underlaymentNew battens, flashings, bird stop, and accessoriesVentilation and airflow improvementsReinstallation of existing tilesMost projects are completed in 2–3 days and include a 5-year workmanship warranty in addition to the product guarantee.Local Homeowners See Long-Term BenefitsFletcher Roofing reports that many Tucson homeowners are choosing underlayment replacement as a preventative measure to avoid costly interior water damage during monsoon season and to increase the resale value of their homes.“With so many tile roofs in Tucson hitting the 15–25 year mark, this service is becoming essential,” the spokesperson added. “A new underlayment system doesn’t just protect the home — it’s also a powerful selling point in today’s real estate market.”Free Life Expectancy Report Now AvailableTo help homeowners understand the condition of their tile roof, Fletcher Roofing is offering a Free Roof System Life Expectancy Report, which includes:Detailed photo documentationUnderlayment assessmentAttic ventilation and moisture investigationEstimated remaining lifespanRecommendations for repairs or upgradesThis service goes beyond a standard inspection by evaluating the entire roofing ecosystem and providing homeowners with a clear, professional summary.A Trusted Tucson Roofing CompanyFletcher Roofing has built a reputation for professionalism, craftsmanship, and integrity. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, holds excellent Google reviews, and is known for clean, respectful crews who minimize disruption and fully clean the site at the end of each day.AvailabilityThe Tile Underlayment Replacement Program is now available to homeowners throughout Tucson and the surrounding communities.Homeowners can schedule their free Roof System Life Expectancy Report or access Fletcher’s online pricing tool at:

