Fletcher Roofing Launches Tile Underlayment Replacement Service to Protect Tucson Homes from Hidden Roof Failures
The new program addresses aging tile roof underlayment, helping Tucson homeowners prevent costly water damage and extend the life of their roofing systems.
While clay and concrete roof tiles often last several decades, the underlayment beneath them — especially the inexpensive felt paper used on many Tucson homes — typically fails within 12–20 years due to the region’s extreme heat and intense monsoon patterns. Because the tiles themselves can still look perfect from the street, most homeowners are unaware that their roof’s waterproofing layer may already be dried out, cracked, or deteriorated.
“Tile roofs give the appearance of long-term durability, but the waterproofing layer underneath often tells a very different story,” said Simon Smart, spokesperson for Fletcher Roofing. “Our program is designed to educate homeowners, protect their investment, and extend the life of one of the most vital systems in their home.”
A Full System Rebuild Using High-Grade Materials
Fletcher Roofing’s new service removes the existing tiles, replaces the outdated underlayment, and rebuilds the roof system using TRI-BUILT® Self-Adhering HT Underlayment, a significant upgrade over the felt paper found on many Tucson homes. The process includes:
Complete removal of tiles
Tear-off of old underlayment and battens
Full decking inspection and repairs
Installation of high-grade synthetic underlayment
New battens, flashings, bird stop, and accessories
Ventilation and airflow improvements
Reinstallation of existing tiles
Most projects are completed in 2–3 days and include a 5-year workmanship warranty in addition to the product guarantee.
Local Homeowners See Long-Term Benefits
Fletcher Roofing reports that many Tucson homeowners are choosing underlayment replacement as a preventative measure to avoid costly interior water damage during monsoon season and to increase the resale value of their homes.
“With so many tile roofs in Tucson hitting the 15–25 year mark, this service is becoming essential,” the spokesperson added. “A new underlayment system doesn’t just protect the home — it’s also a powerful selling point in today’s real estate market.”
Free Life Expectancy Report Now Available
To help homeowners understand the condition of their tile roof, Fletcher Roofing is offering a Free Roof System Life Expectancy Report, which includes:
Detailed photo documentation
Underlayment assessment
Attic ventilation and moisture investigation
Estimated remaining lifespan
Recommendations for repairs or upgrades
This service goes beyond a standard inspection by evaluating the entire roofing ecosystem and providing homeowners with a clear, professional summary.
A Trusted Tucson Roofing Company
Fletcher Roofing has built a reputation for professionalism, craftsmanship, and integrity. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, holds excellent Google reviews, and is known for clean, respectful crews who minimize disruption and fully clean the site at the end of each day.
Availability
The Tile Underlayment Replacement Program is now available to homeowners throughout Tucson and the surrounding communities.
Homeowners can schedule their free Roof System Life Expectancy Report or access Fletcher’s online pricing tool at:
https://fletcherroofingllc.com/free-roof-quote-tucson/
Michael Denning
Fletcher Roofing, LLC
+1 (520) 675-6258
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.