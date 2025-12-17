Tanzania Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

UPG Biashara - Let's Go Tanzania Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winner Finalist Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Finalist Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant UPG Biashara Learning Journey - Class of 2025

Tanzania has an advantage in #UPGBiashara. Tanzania is a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. https://upglive.org/upgbiashara.

Tanzania has sent us entrepreneurs doing beautiful things with creativity and with passion. And we look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from Tanzania” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 350 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara As a priority country, entrepreneurs from Tanzania will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, entrepreneurs from Tanzania also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“Tanzania has sent us entrepreneurs doing beautiful things with creativity and with passion. They have a good history of winning the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. And we look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from Tanzania,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the grant promotes creativity and inclusivity. Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodPrior winners from Tanzania include:Jerusa David Kitoto is the Founder and Executive Director of the Sautiya Mtoto Foundation. A teacher by profession and a UPG Biashara-certified entrepreneur, she is deeply committed to child and women advocacy in Tanzania. Her social enterprise, JuaCraft Mamas, is based in Bagamoyo and provides income-generating opportunities to women and girls through artisanal crafts. Jerusa also partners with companies like Coca-Cola Kwanza LTD on CSR initiatives. By integrating advocacy, arts and entrepreneurship, she is creating a multi-dimensional platform for social impact that directly benefits her community.UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Elias Elisante, recipient of USD 10,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant, is the owner of SmartDarasa is an innovative educational platform that enhances students' understanding of STEM subjects by bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Through the SmartDarasa app and website, students can engage with interactive 2D and 3D simulations, augmented reality (AR) technology, and conceptualized questions. By utilizing Smartcards Vol 01 Augmented Reality cards, students can experience an immersive learning environment where they can visualize and interact with STEM concepts as if they were present in their own surroundings.Another excellent winner from Tanzania is UPG Biashara Entrepreneur, Zephania Zakayo. As a priority country in 2026, entrepreneurs from Tanzania now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2026 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Note to Editors1. Learn more about UPG Biashara and apply https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara 2. Learn more about Diamonds Do GoodGrant https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/partners/diamonds-do-good/ 3. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBiashara, #DiamondsDoGoodGrant4. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us 5. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination 6. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

UPG Biashara - An Introduction and Why We Care About Entrepreneurs

