Business Leaders Intensify Opposition as Water Rollback Legislation Advances to Senate

ASBN media release image urging the Senate and EPA to reject rollbacks threatening clean water

Following House passage of PERMIT Act, businesses urge Senate to protect clean water infrastructure essential to economic stability

Protecting these waters is a practical, pro-business strategy to reduce risk and support long-term economic stability.” — Rebecca C. Lubot, Ph.D., M.Sc., ED, New Jersey Sustainable Business Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the U.S. House of Representatives' passage of H.R. 3898, the "PERMIT Act," on December 11, 2025, the American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) and the thousands of business leaders it collectively represents are intensifying their call for the Senate to reject the legislation and urging the EPA to strengthen – not weaken – protections in its proposed Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.The bill now moves to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, where businesses are mobilizing to prevent what they describe as a dual assault on the water systems that power the American economy."The House vote makes the stakes crystal clear as opposed to the water that will be polluted if the Permit Act goes forward," said David Levine, Co-founder and President of ASBN. "Responsible businesses do not support deregulation that benefits polluters at the expense of communities, public health, and economic resilience. The business case for clean water is clear, and the Senate has an opportunity to listen."If enacted, the PERMIT Act would strip environmental safeguards, weaken state authority over water quality certifications, and extend pollution permits from five to ten years, allowing outdated standards to persist even as science and technology advance.Running parallel, the EPA's proposed WOTUS rule – published November 20 with comments due January 5, 2026 – would strip federal protections from millions of acres of wetlands and seasonal streams that filter drinking supplies, prevent flooding, and sustain industries from agriculture to manufacturing to tourism.“For businesses across New Jersey, flooding is not a theoretical risk – it’s a recurring operational and financial challenge,” said Rebecca C. Lubot, Ph.D., M.Sc., Executive Director, New Jersey Sustainable Business Network. “When federal protections and state oversight are weakened, businesses face more closures, damaged facilities, and rising insurance costs. Wetlands and headwater streams are part of our flood-control infrastructure – protecting these waters is a practical, pro-business strategy to reduce risk and support long-term economic stability.”Clean water is foundational to economic growth and business continuity. From beverage manufacturers and breweries requiring pristine water to food processors needing stable supplies to tourism and recreation operators, businesses across sectors rely on the Clean Water Act's safeguards. The combined impact of these proposals represents one of the most significant rollbacks of water protections in decades—threatening the $2.4 trillion water economy and millions of jobs."Clean water isn't an environmental luxury – it's economic infrastructure," said Liza LaManna, Manager of Agriculture and Water Policy, ASBN. "The PERMIT Act and proposed WOTUS rule undermine the predictable regulations and reliable water systems businesses depend on, creating uncertainty that threatens investment, public health, and long-term competitiveness."Businesses Can Still ActBefore January 5:- Submit EPA comments: Urge the agency to maintain science-based protections (Docket No. EPA-HQ-OW-2025-0322)- Join ASBN's collective comment: Add your business voiceOngoing:- Sign ASBN's letter to the Senate: Tell Congress businesses depend on clean, reliable water and oppose H.R. 3898###Sources & Links- Read the release and find more resources at https://asbnetwork.org/business-leaders-intensify-opposition-as-water-rollback-legislation-advances-to-senate/ - See the list of 90 businesses that signed on to “Vote NO on H.R. 3898, PERMIT Act – a reversal on bipartisan clean water safeguards impacting water-dependent businesses,” https://asbnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ASBN-Vote-NO-on-HR-3898-07022025.pdf - H.R. 3898, the "PERMIT Act," https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/3898 - Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/11/20/2025-20402/updated-definition-of-waters-of-the-united-states - $2.4 trillion water economy, https://thevalueofwater.org/econimpact About American Sustainable Business NetworkAmerican Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) amplifies the collective voice of sustainable business to lead the way to a regenerative economy that is stakeholder-driven, just, and prosperous. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN works to advance its mission to inform, connect, and mobilize sustainable business leaders, transforming the public and private sectors toward a just and regenerative economy.

